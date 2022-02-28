Sonja Johnson

HAVING HER SAY: Sonja Johnson, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association, addresses fellow delegates at the Mexico meeting.

SONJA JOHNSON, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association (TTCA), chaired the first continental meeting of the Planning and Development Commission (PDC) of FIDE in Mexico on February 13. FIDE is the world governing body for chess.

The event was also attended by the president of FIDE Arkady Dvorkovich, Victor Bologan (FIDE executive director), Dana Reizniece-Ozola (FIDE managing director), Jorge Vega Fernández (CCA president), Fidel Gonzalez Chirino (PDC Councillor-America) and representatives of 32 countries, three of which attended virtually.

In addition to Johnson, T&T was represented by Sandy Razark, secretary of the TTCA who went as a delegate.

The status of the development fund in America during the years 2019 to 2021 was presented, as well as the FIDE 2022 projects.

One of the most productive moments was the participation of several delegates who made proposals for chess development across the continent.

The PDC will utilise the feedback and suggestions shared during the meeting to create programmes and initiatives to support the federations development in America and others throughout FIDE.

