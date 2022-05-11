Trinidad and Tobago is among 15 countries competing in the team tournament organised by Hybrid Circuit of the Americas this weekend.
The tournament, which will be rated by FIDE, the world governing body for chess, includes Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Antigua, St Vincent, Bermuda, St Lucia and Cayman Islands among others.
National female junior champion Zara La Fleur and her brother Juninho La Fleur, who placed second in the National Open (Boys) Junior Championship last month, are among the leading juniors participating, which includes former national Under-14 champion, Brad Munroe-Brown, and former female national Under-12 champion Marliyah Mason-Phillips. Also among the youth players are Kalel Scoon and brothers Kevin and Kyle Maharaj.
T&T will be fielding two teams with recently elected president of Paladins Chess Club Andrew Bowles leading the five-member senior team which will include ten-time National Women’s champion (WCM) Aditi Soondarsingh, Trevor Haynes and Kriston Mason.
Chief organiser for T&T is FIDE instructor (FI) Bhisham Soondarsingh. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with its related protocols in mid-2021, Soondarsingh affiliated Paladins to the on-line tournaments, which are held every three weeks.
The tournament is played on the internationally recognised platform Tornelo under Zoom cameras and will have (FI) Dev Soondarsingh as T&T’s chief arbiter.