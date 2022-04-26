Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the “Finalissima” match against Argentina in London on June 1.

“If I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley, where I reached the apex of my career in Azzurro and perhaps of my entire career,” Chiellini said, referring to the Italy’s European Championship title last summer.

The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

The Finalissima match at Wembley Stadium features the champions of Europe and South America.

Chiellini, who has formed a potent centre-back pairing with Leonardo Bonucci during his career, is sixth on Italy’s all-time list with 116 appearances.

A gritty defender, Chiellini was bitten by Uruguay striker Luis Suárez during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Chiellini’s contract with Juventus expires after next season but he wouldn’t commit to remaining in Turin amid speculation that he wants to end his club career in the United States.

“From now to the end of the season I do have to evaluate everything, talk to my family about what is best,” Chiellini said after Juventus’ win over Sassuolo in Serie A late Monday. “Let’s reach fourth place first and win the Italian Cup, then we’ll sit down with my two families—at home and with Juventus—to figure out what is best for everyone.”

Bonkowsky marches on in ‘Pan Am’

NICHOLAS BONKOWSKY was in tremendous form, but Chequeda De Boulet failed to clear the first hurdle when the Pan American Individual Badminton Championships served off yesterday in El Salvador.

Bonkowsky, a Canadian whose mother hails from Trinidad, crushed Rafael Mora of Costa Rica 21-3, 21-5 and will tackle Brazilian Jonathan Matias today for a place in the round of 16.

EYE OPENER

Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 women’s team head coach Jason Spence is hoping for a “more resilient performance” from his charges when they close off the group stage of their CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship campaign against Mexico this evening in the Dominican Republic from 7 p.m.

The T&T coach also asked that the fans “keep rallying around the team and give them the positive support they need and deserve” and is confident this group of players are destined for future success.

Pollard will be missed

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has expressed sadness at the retirement of white ball captain Kieron Pollard, and said the player would be missed.

Pollard 34, announced his surprise retirement from international cricket last week, after leading the Windies in 63 T20 and One-Day Internationals combined, winning 26 of them.

Failure for Hetmyer but Rajasthan win to go top

Shimron Hetmyer had little impact but Rajasthan Royals marched to their third win on the trot and sixth of the season, with a convincing 29-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

The West Indies left-hander scored only three but Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 56 off 31 balls fired Royals up to 144 for eight off their 20 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shotokan back at it

It may have been over two years, but The Shotokan Karate-do International Federation Kanazawa Group Trinidad and Tobago (SKIF-KG-TT) was back at it.

The karate club took to the competition mats for the first time since 2019 as they hosted their Republic Bank-sponsored annual National Championships on Saturday at the La Joya Auditorium.

Red Force begin 3-day match

The Trinidad and Red Force will step up their preparations for the second half of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament, to be played in Trinidad next month, with a three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex starting today.

Imran Khan will lead one of the teams while Joshua Da Silva will lead the other as the players get their first taste of the longer version of the game after playing mainly limited overs cricket since the end of the first half of the first-class season in February.