A hat-trick by Man-of-the-Match Aleem Nabbie and a towering six in the final over by Nyron Persad, saw Chin Chin Sports clinch an exciting two-wicket victory against Munroe Road Cricket Club (MRCC) and claim this year’s title in the annual Sam Jattan Youth Cricket League.
In the round-robin phase of the four-team Under-19 tournament, contested at the Munroe Road Recreation Ground on Good Friday, MRC delivered a flawless display in registering victories against Madras Sport Club, Moses Lendore Cricket Academy (MLCA) and Chin Chin, to position themselves as title favourites.
In the finale, MRCC opening pair of Justin Ramjohn (14) and Vikash Ramnath (13) posted 26 before Akeal Rooplal got Ramjohn to hole out to the fielder at long-on, attempting to clear the rope in the third over.
Nabbie would then turn MRCC innings on its tail in the sixth over, grabbing three wickets with the final three deliveries of the over.
First, he got Dillon Balkaran to play straight to the man at deepish mid-off before disturbing the stumps of Ramjohn, who played across the line to one that went straight on.
Nabbie then removed Ishmael Ali for duck, getting the ball to bounce precipitously and pop up off the glove to be taken at silly point.
At that stage, MRCC were 39 for four. The Munroe Road youngsters could not get their innings back on track, adding a further 20 runs for the loss of four more wickets in the final four overs, to close at 59 for eight.
Nabbie finished with figures of three for nine runs from his two overs, while medium pacer Tylon Sam snared two wickets for eight runs, also off two overs.
Chasing a run-rate of exactly ten runs an over, Chin Chin did not get the best of starts as pacer Nashayn Bethelmy sent back Sam and Terrell Coombs in the second over, both comprehensively bowled, with just 15 runs on the scoreboard.
Opener Kevan Maharaj and Rooplal added 13 for the third wicket before the latter was caught in the deep off Aaron Bassant, but MRCC continued to pile the pressure on. In the sixth over, Balkaran bowled Nabbie with his fourth delivery, before inducing an aerial shot from Maharaj that was snapped up at short cover.
Chin Chin limped from 33 for five after six overs to 40 for six when Ali removed Aneal Rooplal with the first ball of the eighth over. However, the addition of 14 runs for the loss of one more wicket saw them needing six runs off as many balls for victory.
Balkaran began the final over in style, uprooting the stumps of Nathaniel De Vignes with his first delivery and then following up with two dot balls. But Persad had other ideas after having offered a defensive bat to the previous two deliveries.
He got down stylishly on one knee to carve the fourth delivery over deep cover for a massive six, to spark the celebration by his teammates and their fans.
Summarised scores:
Munroe Road Cricket Club 59-8 off 10 overs (K. Maharaj 14; A. Nabbie 3/9, T. Sam 2/8) vs Chin Chin Sports 60/8 off 9.4 overs (K. Maharaj 13; D. Balkaran 3/11, N. Bethelmy 2/10) —Chin Chin Sports won by two wickets