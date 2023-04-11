Chin reigns supreme in ‘Challenge’

RYAN CHIN and Manuela Rueede emerged winners of the inaugural Sabres Multi-Sport Club San Coco Mountain Bike XC Challenge at the San Juan Estate in Gran Couva, recently.
The field of the Elite four-lap event included Liam Trepte, Josias Velasquez and Eamon Healy-Singh but it was Chin of Breakaway Cycling Club clinching victory with a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 33 seconds. Healy-Singh and Richard Conybear who both represented Tobago MTB Tours finished second and third respectively.
Jadian Neaves of Raiders won the Sport Contest after completing the required two laps of the course 7.5 km circuit in a time of 48:50. Rueede, also competing in the Sport category, was the first placed female, beating the sub hour clock with a time of 59:59.
The event also featured a one-lap race which was won by Mikeal Barry in a time of 28:59 while Josias Velasquez won the title of “The San Coco Slayer” as the fastest to climb to the top of the scenic San Coco Hill in a time of 9:47. The Under-13s were not left out and a special fun 1.5km course was designed for them.
The event was deemed a resounding success with Sabres indicating that the next edition will be even bigger and better as they aim to attract regional and international cyclists.