Chinatown 7k launched

The Fui Toong On Association (FTOA) launched the inaugural Chinatown 7k footrace on Tuesday at the FTOA building on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.
The race is scheduled Sunday, September 10, from 4 p.m. and is under the patronage of the Chinese Ambassador, Fang Qiu, and Port of Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez. The race begins under the Chinatown Arch, proceeds right onto Henry Street, goes around Memorial Park and the Queen’s Park Savannah and returns along Charlotte Street back to the common start/finish point.
Joe Chan, president of the FTOA, said that Raymond Chin Asang, secretary of the FTOA, came up with the idea for the race in July 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions at the time, the idea was put on hold. “But nothing happens before its time,” he remarked.
During the proceedings, a cheque for the sum of $100,000 was presented to the director of the Homeless Assistance Office, Anthony Salloum, who expressed thanks for the support which enables the organisation to continue its work and he emphasised the need for support for the NGO.
Mayor Martinez expressed his whole-hearted support for the event and commented that it, “holds a special significance, not just for the spirit of athleticism it brings, but, also for the profound impact it will have on our community. It is a testament to the enduring ties that unite Trinidad and Tobago and China.”
Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South, Keith Scotland, was also in attendance and he too threw his support behind the race and its initiative. MP Scotland also reiterated that, “if we stick together as a country, there is nothing we cannot achieve as citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The registration is on-going and the fee is $100. The FTOA secretary and race director, Chin Asang confirmed that all finishers will receive a commemorative medal and that $50,000 in cash prizes will be at stake. All prize winners will also get a trophy.
“This is what is called a win-win situation. Our homeless charity benefits, the runners win valuable prizes and we boost the sport by gathering the cream of the runners in the country together. Persons who do the popular 5K distance get a chance to do a slightly longer 7K distance,” said the FTOA in a press release.