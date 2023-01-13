Choon and Stewart cop TTVF top awards

BRITNEY CHOON and the United States-based Daynte Stewart were voted Players of the Year during the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation’s 2022 awards ceremony last Saturday night, at Maltaguay Community Centre, Petit Bourg.
And, as a result, the duo will be their nominees for Sportwoman and Sportsman of the Year in the upcoming First Citizens Sports Awards.
This function celebrates the leading junior and senior athletes in the country and Adalia Badroe and Nicholas Williams will be the TTVF nominees for junior prizes after being crowned Junior Players of the Year.
Choon and her partner Tsyan Selvon won both tournaments in the inaugural CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Tour at home in August.
The top-ranked girls then went on to place fourth in the first-ever NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament in the Cayman Islands.
And Choon and Selvon ended the season by competing in the inaugural Central American and Caribbean Sea Beach Games in Colombia in late November.
Stewart, who has represented the country in both the beach and indoor disciplines for the last few years, enjoyed another successful season for his school, Indiana Technical Institute.
The 22-year-old and Jahreef Miguel defeated Williams and Joshua Persaud n the final of the second leg of the CAZOVA series after being nosed out when the pairs met for the title in the first.
Williams and Persaud went on to place fifth in NORCECA equivalent competition and ended the season with a quarter-final effort in “Caribbean” in Colombia.
Badroe was beaten for the bronze medal in the first tournament in the CAZOVA series in August, a month after being voted Best Libero in the Caribbean Under-23 Championships in Pleasantville.
No date has been confirmed for the First Citizens Sports Awards, but the prestigious ceremony usually takes place in February or March.