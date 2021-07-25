Chow seeking to improve

Trinidad and Tobago rower Felice Aisha Chow will be at Sea Forest Waterway on Wednesday night (T&T time) in the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Single Sculls C/D semi-finals, the penultimate stage in classification for positions 13 to 24.
Chow finished 22nd at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Based on her performances here in Tokyo, Japan so far, the 44-year-old has a good shot at improving on that placing.
Late on Saturday, Chow and Puerto Rican Veronica Toro finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the third quarter-final race. Chow covered the 2,000-metre course in eight minutes, 21.23 seconds, while Toro clocked 8:35.32. Toro and Cuba’s Milena Venega will also compete in the C/D semis. Venega was fifth in the second quarter-final in 8:25.26.
Also on Wednesday, Bermuda’s Dara Alizadeh sees action in the Men’s Single Sculls C/D semis. In the second quarterfinal race, Alizadeh was fifth in 7:35.73. Dominican Republic’s Ignacio Vasquez Jorge won his E/F semifinal in 7:42.80, and will contest the E final on Thursday evening.
T&T sailor Andrew Lewis secured 23rd spot in the opening Men’s Laser Class race. St Lucia’s Luc Chevrier was 30th. They were both in action late last night (T&T time) in race two.
St Lucia’s Stephanie Devaux Lovell finished 14th in the opening Women’s Laser Radial race. Lovell was 36th in race two, and 28th on the overall standings ahead of race three. Antigua and Barbuda’s Jalese Gordon was in 43rd spot after finishing 42nd and 43rd in the two races.
T&T swimmer Dylan Carter touched the wall in 54.82 seconds to finish fourth in heat two and 32nd overall in the men’s 100m backstroke. Carter will now switch his attention to tomorrow’s 100 freestyle.
Jamaican Alia Atkinson was the biggest Caribbean name on show at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Atkinson is a five-time Olympian and a leading light in Caribbean swimming. At Tokyo 2020, however, the 32-year-old was unable to reproduce the magic that has seen her climb many podiums around the world.
Swimming in the third of six women’s 100m breaststroke heats, Atkinson finished third in 1:07.70. The clocking was much slower than her 1:05.93 Jamaica national record, and could not secure her a lane in the semifinal round. With 16 swimmers progressing, Atkinson was 22nd overall. Haiti’s Emilie Grand Pierre clocked 1:14.82 for 37th spot.
Joanna Evans produced a 4:07.50 swim to finish second in her women’s 400m freestyle heat. The Bahamian was 13th overall. The eight fastest women advanced to the final. Natalia Kuipers of the United States Virgin Islands was 26th in 4:39.42.
Emily Titus clocked 1:04.53 in the women’s 100m backstroke heats, the Barbadian producing the 37th fastest time. Grenadian Kimberly Ince was 41st at 1:10.24.
Antigua and Barbuda boxer Ryan Alston lost on points to Hovhannes Bachkov, the Armenian getting the nod from all the judges for a 5:0 decision in yesterday’s Men’s Lightweight round of 32 contest. All but one of the judges scored each of the three rounds 10-8 in Bachkov’s favour. In Jung Sook Cho’s eyes, Alston improved in the final round, the Korean scoring it 10-9 for Bachkov.
There was early elimination too for Guyanese featherweight Keevin Allicock. The 22-year-old came out on the wrong end of a 5:0 decision in Saturday’s round of 32 showdown with Dominican Republic’s Alexy de la Cruz.
Allicock was very competitive against the 2019 Pan American Games bantamweight bronze medallist, finishing strong to win round three on four scorecards. But it was a case of too little, too late, de la Cruz taking the win on the strength of his showing in the first two rounds.
Cayman Islands gymnast Raegan Rutty was 80th in the women’s gymnastics All-Around qualification event. Rutty scored 39.615, her best performance coming on vault—12.133.
Danusia Francis had been dreaming of being an Olympian since the age of six. Now 27, the dream was almost dashed by a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). But Francis would not be denied, and on Saturday made an announcement on Twitter that she would be flying the Jamaica flag at Tokyo 2020. “Just competing bars due to my knee injury. But can’t wait to get out there!!”
Yesterday, Francis wrapped her damaged knee and did a shortened routine on the uneven bars. She scored 3.033 to finish 88th on the apparatus.
“It was a really special moment. Not everything I dreamed of, but definitely a huge success for what I can manage.”
While things did not quite work out the way she had planned, Francis was content, realising her childhood ambition of competing on the world’s biggest sporting stage.