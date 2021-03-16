Chris Richards Sr to defend T&T Open title

Chris Richards Sr

CHRIS RICHARDS SENIOR will defend his professional crown when the 113th edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Open Golf Championship tees off from tomorrow at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka.

Richards Sr. claimed that title in 2019 but was unable to defend his crown last year when the Covid-19 pandemic forced that edition to be cancelled.

The top local pro will do so this year and warmed up for his title defence for the Open with a second-place finish in the Pro/Am tournament that launched the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) “Week of Golf” last Sunday at Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club.

The senior Richards combined with Daniel Soopaya, Glen Redhead and Neville Mohammed for a score of 141 but was beaten by the Chaguaramas 2 side headed by his son Chris Richards Jr, who teamed up with Desmond Ambrose, Clayton Felix and Clinton Brewster.

The S.M.T.L squad, with Dave Rajkumar at the helm, and including Arjoon Samlal, Suresh Jagessar and Johanson Singh copped third spot with a score of 143 in a competition that contained 32 teams.

But back in the professional individual field tomorrow, Richards Sr will be hoping to be number one at the end of the main event four-day tournament.

In a rich vein of form after winning the South Open last month, Richards Sr will have to contend with challenges from fellow local pros like Ben Martin, a former amateur junior prodigy who won the Open for three consecutive years. Martin won his first title at the age of 15 back in 2006.

Three other pros—Simon Merry, Shane Costelloe and Matthew Marquez -- are also expected to push Richards Sr to produce his best golf on the fairways and greens of Moka.

In the amateur Championship division, Richards Jr, whom TTGA PRO Gerard Darlington described as being “on fire”, will lead the field that includes the in-form Jean Marc Chevrotiere and Clint Alfred, who has reverted professional to amateur status.

“So the tournament is shaping up nicely and it looks like it is going to be a keenly contested Open,” said Darlington, also president of the Chaguaramas Golf Club.

The Moka course will be open to eligible TTGA members to churn out some practice up to today before the first golfer tees off from 6 a.m. tomorrow in the Open, one of the longest running golf tournaments in the Western hemisphere.

The competition is expected to be fully subscribed with 100 local golfers, with no foreigners entered this year for the first time since 1946 due to the Covid-19 travel and border restrictions imposed by the Government.

Considered one of the most prestigious tournaments in the region, the T&T Open will also be used by local golfers to accumulate points towards national team selection.

Golfers will compete in seven divisions including the professional division, the Masters division (a category for golfers 70 and over making its debut at the Open), the Championship Division, First Flight, Seniors 50 and over, Second Flight, and Super Seniors (60 and over).

