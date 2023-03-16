Chung, Asgarali out CAC qualifier

FORMER national champions Rheann Chung and Khaleel Asgarali have withdrawn from the qualifying table tennis event for the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.

The Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association was unable to provide funding for the squad, and the overseas-based players could not afford to travel to Guyana for the three-day competition, which gets going today.

Derron Douglas, who like Asgarali, is based in the United States, will be playing alongside Aaron Wilson and Yuvraaj Dookram, who both advanced from the national trials last month.

The women’s team will consist of Priyanka Khellawan and Imani-Edwards Taylor, who emerged from the trials, as well as Chloe Fraser, who like Chung is based in France.

The three teenagers will qualify by just showing up, as eight male and female team will advance to the CAC Games in Panama in late June, and there are only eight female participants this weekend.

They will be playing for positions and this country’s team is ranked at the bottom.

T&T are ranked sixth of the ten men’s sides doing battle.

Wilson, who was completely dominating the sport before the two-and-a-half pandemic break, came back to win the National Championships in November.

Dookram, the 2014 national champ, reached the quarter-finals of last year’s Nationals.

Former two-time Caribbean uUnder-13 champ Khellawan won the trials from fellow 17-year-old Edwards-Taylor, who had also been the runner-up in the Silverbowl Championship and Nationals last year.

After going down in a heart-breaking Silverbowl semi-final to eventual champ Aleena Edwards in August, Fraser moved to France to begin a ten-month training stint.

The 14-year-old and Douglas were selected automatically, along with their overseas-based compatriots Asgarali and five-time Caribbean champ Chung.

Participating teams: WOMEN – 1. Guatemala; 2. Colombia; 3. Dominican Republic; 4. Venezuela; 5. Costa Rica; 6. Guyana; 7. Barbados; 8. T&T.

MEN – 1. Barbados; 2. Guyana; 3. Guatemala; 4. Venezuela; 5. Costa Rica; 6. T&T; 7. Haiti; 8. Honduras; 9. Nicaragua; 10. Saint Lucia.

