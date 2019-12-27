Chung out Davis Cup trials

RICHARD CHUNG will not get the opportunity to represent the country in the Davis Cup next year after failing a fitness (beep) test yesterday.
Players needed to pass the test to be allowed to play in the national tennis trials from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The trials are to select the teams to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the Davis Cup and Fed Cup, the world’s premier male and female team competitions, respectively.
Eleven of the 19 players invited accepted the invitation, but the list is now down to nine after Chung and Osenyonye Nwokolo, the singles and doubles runner-up in this year’s Tranquillity Open, failed beep tests.
Despite his issues with fitness, Chung has dominated the game locally along with Nabeel Mohammed and Akiel Duke for the last couple years and the three of them formed this year’s Davis Cup team.
The three were expected to be battling for the two available spots, but two-time defending national champ Mohammed and Tranquillity Open champ Duke should now claim the places without breaking a sweat.
Keshan Moonasar and juniors Ethan Wong and Nwokolo’s brother Ebolum are the only others remaining from an original male field of 12. Ebolum, who recently returned from a training sting in Spain, was on this year’s year’s Junior Davis Cup team, and reserve Wong will fly the red, white and black flag in this competition early next year.
The women’s trials will be a playoff for one spot for the second year in succession.
After being crowned national champ, Anya King earned that place last year and the United States university student will square off against the likes of Abigail Jones, national under-16 champ Aalisha Alexis and national under-18 champ Keesa Lee Young for the final Fed Cup ticket.
The United States-based Breana Stampfli, ranked #696th by the ITF (International Tennis Federation), Yolande Leacock, who has been playing professionally for over a decade, and national and “Tranquil” champ Carlista Mohammed were picked automatically.
Alexis and Lee Young have already made the Junior Fed Cup team, while Jones captured the under-18 title of the recent RBC Junior Tournament.
United States-based Soizette Simmons, who lost the playoff to King for the final spot last year, and Wong’s sister Cameron, the national under-14 champ, were the females to decline the invitation.
Four of the six males who were not available are based in the USA.
National under-16 champ Kamran McIntosh-Ross is actually an American whose grand-father is Trinidadian, while Nkrumah Patrick, Kryel Trim and last year’s national under-18 champ Joshua Arnold are students.
National under-18 champ Alijah Leslie also declined, along with two-time national champ and multiple Davis Cup player Vaughn Wilson, who had earlier indicated that he would participate. The men are in American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup and the women will be competing in the American Zone Group II of the Fed Cup.
No dates and venues have been finalised, but this year’s editions of both competition took place in June.
The draws for the playoffs will take place just before play starts at 9 a.m. today.