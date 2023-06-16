RHEANN CHUNG has qualified for the Pan American Games for the second time in succession.

The Trinidad and Tobago table tennis player was in tremendous form yesterday as she won eight of nine games in the special singles qualifying event in Lima, Peru, to punch her ticket to the prestigious multi-sport competition in late October.

Chung qualified with an 11-6, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 triumph over Peruvian Isabel Duffoo after she had taken down Angelica Arellano of Ecuador 11-5, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10.

Chung is the most successful female player to ever emerge from T&T and her long list of accomplishments include being crowned Caribbean singles champion on five occasions and securing the bronze medal in the Latin American Championships in 2014.

The Pan Am Games will take place from October 20 through November 5 in Santiago, Chile.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BIGGER PICTURE

BIGGER PICTURE

Despite playing just one match in the Indian Premier League this season, West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein believes he came away a better player and is now ready to take on the next challenge, which is the 50-over World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, starting tomorrow.

Chung qualifies for Pan Am again

RHEANN CHUNG has qualified for the Pan American Games for the second time in succession.

The Trinidad and Tobago table tennis player was in tremendous form yesterday as she won eight of nine games in the special singles qualifying event in Lima, Peru, to punch her ticket to the prestigious multi-sport competition in late October.

Scorchers stay perfect in T10

Defending champions Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers continued their unbeaten run in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast, yesterday.

Despite a rain interruption at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, the Scorchers razed the Rungetters by 14 runs on the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method in the first game of a double-header.

Eve names Gold Cup squad

Eve names Gold Cup squad

Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors last night held a meet and greet with fans, as reward to those who journeyed to Fort Lauderdale to support the team for their 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Guadeloupe, originally scheduled for last night.

Hooper: WI ready

That was the assertion made by recently-appointed West Indies white-ball assistant coach Carl Hooper ahead of his team’s opening match of the 50-over World Cup Qualifiers against the USA, bowling off at 3 a.m. (T&T time) tomorrow, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Bain in ‘Lease’ spotlight again

MAKEDA BAIN will begin her quest for a third title when the second and final stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Under-12 player is participating in the 16 & under category over the next two days after capturing the singles and doubles titles in the 14 & under division last weekend.