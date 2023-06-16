Chung qualifies for Pan Am again

RHEANN CHUNG has qualified for the Pan American Games for the second time in succession.
The Trinidad and Tobago table tennis player was in tremendous form yesterday as she won eight of nine games in the special singles qualifying event in Lima, Peru, to punch her ticket to the prestigious multi-sport competition in late October.
Chung qualified with an 11-6, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 12-10 triumph over Peruvian Isabel Duffoo after she had taken down Angelica Arellano of Ecuador 11-5, 12-10, 11-9, 12-10.
Chung is the most successful female player to ever emerge from T&T and her long list of accomplishments include being crowned Caribbean singles champion on five occasions and securing the bronze medal in the Latin American Championships in 2014.
The Pan Am Games will take place from October 20 through November 5 in Santiago, Chile.