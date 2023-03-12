KALE Dalla Costa came close to upsetting a two-time champion, and two sets of siblings triumphed when the men’s singles draw of the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament served off yesterday at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue.
After taking the opening set, Dalla Costa appeared to have the match against Richard Chung in his grasp when he battled back from 4-0 down to level proceedings in the second.
But the No. 6 seed Chung has escaped from precarious positions many times in his career and he used his experience to eventually prevail 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Zachery Byng, who helped Dalla Costa reach the final of the regional pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup tournament in Guatemala two weeks ago, was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over No. 7 seed Dunstan De Noon. And his older brother Sebastien booked his place in today’s “round of 16” by defeating former national Under-21 champ Kobe James by the same scoreline.
Also, Beckham Sylvester whipped Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 6-0, 6-3 while his older brother Sebastian was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over James Sookram. Seventh seeded Jamal Alexis, who lost in the doubles semi-final alongside Sebastian three days earlier, defeated fellow Under-18 player Tim Pasea 7-5, 6-1.
There were actually three sets of siblings in the draw, but the Dumas’ came up against two of the top four seeds and did not make any impression.
Daniel was overwhelmed 6-0. 6-1 by top seed Nabeel Mohammed – who captured his fourth doubles title on Friday—while Deron was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by United States-based No. 4 seed Joseph Cadogan in his first ever-match in this tournament.
The unrelated Ramsinghs, Stefon and Mukesh both did not show to face second-seeded 2019 champ Akiel Duke, and his fellow Tobagonian Nicholas Ready, respectively.
And Ronald Robinson also received a “walkover” from Askia Richards.
Vaughn Wilson prevailed almost as easily as the No. 5 seed, who won the title when the event was last contested in 2021, did not allow Thomas Chung a single game.
Third seed Keshan Moonasar cruised past Under-14 player Danule Rahaman, while Christopher Roberts took down Kheron Ward 6-1, 6-3, and Kristyan Valentine, who combined with Mohammed for the doubles crown, was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Kino Francis.
The second round will take place from 3.30 p.m. today.