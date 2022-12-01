CIC return to SSFL Premier Division

ssfl

ST MARY’S COLLEGE (CIC) will return to the Premier Division of the Tiger Tanks Secondary School Football League in 2023, having picked up a third win in the Championship Division Big Five playoff on Wednesday.

Also in celebratory mood were Signal Hill Secondary, who won the Tobago Girls’ InterCol title after defeating Bishop’s High 1-0 on Sunday at the Dwight Yorke stadium, while Holy Name Convent are North Zone Girls’ champions after defeating St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, 3-1 at St Mary’s College Ground Wednesday.

Newly-promoted CIC travelled to a bumpy Siparia Recreation Ground where they scored a 5-2 victory over Siparia West Secondary, the South Zone Championship Division winners, who are coached by former national defender Dexter Francis. St Mary’s got goals from Elijah Wong (23rd), Kyle Phillip (62nd & 77th), Josiah Connell (penalty, 45+2 ) and Harrison Parks (60th), while Israel Mascal (27th) and Kamali Peters (90+3) replied for Siparia West Secondary.

Elijah Wong opened the scoring from close-up after Siparia goalie Dimitrie Borneo failed to hold on a free-kick sent into the penalty area by CIC captain Harrison Parks. On a grass-bare surface, the home team Siparia were level at 1-1 just four minutes later when a deep free-kick picked out Israel Mascal who put the ball high in the net at the back post. With the teams looking set to go in level, Wong was brought down and St Mary’s awarded a penalty, which Josiah Connell was lucky to roll under the grasp of the goalkeeper.

St Mary’s dominated the second half, extending the lead to 3-1 through Parks’ 25-yard grounder, which somehow eluded Siparia’s goalkeeper, followed by Kyle Phillip’s brace. Phillips’ volley from close-up after a corner kick, was again not handled well by the Siparia defence. He then enterprisingly got between the defender and goalkeeper to put a low shot into Siparia’s net for the fifth goal. Peters reacted first to a free-kick and was able to pull a goal back for the home team deep into added-on time. Big Five action resumes Sunday.

Results:

GIRLS

TOBAGO FINAL

Signal Hill Secondary 1 Bishop’s High 0

NORTH FINAL

Holy Name Convent 3 St Joseph’s Convent 1

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION BIG 5

(Wednesday)

• St Mary’s College 5 (Elijah Wong 23rd, Kyle Phillip 62nd & 77th, Josiah Connell, 45+2 penalty, Harrison Parks 60th) Siparia West Secondary 2 (Israel Mascal 27th, Kamali Peters 90+3)

• Bishop’s High School 2, Miracle Ministries PHS 0

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION BIG 5 STANDINGS

SCHOOLS P W L D GF GA GD PTS

St. Mary’s College 3 3 0 0 12 4 +8 9

Bishop’s High School, T’go 3 2 1 0 6 4 +2 6

Arima North Secondary 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3

Siparia West Secondary 2 0 2 0 4 8 -4 0

Miracle Ministries PHS 3 0 3 0 1 11 -10 0

