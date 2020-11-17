Circling the drain

I try to avoid clichés as much as I’m trying to avoid Covid-19. But as I began to type it seemed appropriate to repeat that “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Specifically, little seems to be changing with the way sporting organisations approach their management of people.
Last week, word got out that Tony Gray had been removed as chairman of the selection panel of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. A week later, I don’t think he knows exactly why that decision was made.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board did issue a statement on the removal of Gray and Keno Mason from the panel saying it does annual reviews with some changes being made to “expose and give opportunities to others in line with good practice.”
I don’t know how you interpret those words dear reader, but I had expected something more substantial than “we want to give others a chance.”
Hold on though. The men who select the Red Force, while not doing a full-time job, are nevertheless presiding over a professional team. One would therefore think that the job of selectors, especially the head of the panel would be viewed with the same seriousness as the selection of the coach. But the TTCB statement does not necessarily suggest that.
With some justification, Gray points to the record of the team during his tenure as chairman, namely the progression from last to second of the Red Force in the four-day championship of evidence that he and his fellow selectors were getting the job done.
Mason, in his comments on the changes, while fully accepting of the TTCB’s prerogative to do as it saw fit, pointed to a culture change in the way players are selected that the panel was trying to achieve in conjunction with coach Mervyn Dillon. His one regret was that they were not able to see that work through to fruition.
“Myself, along with Tony and Mervyn wanted to be more transparent in how we select the team so that people in Trinidad will understand (the decisions) in terms of stats and ability and in terms of form, how we pick the team and that it is not by guess,” Mason said in this week’s Sunday Express.
“We wanted to change the philosophy and that is one thing I am disappointed (we never got to introduce), a philosophy that everyone in T&T, not just the senior cricketers but the administrators, youth cricketers, club cricketers, that if I want to play for Trinidad and Tobago, this is what I need to do and accomplish.”
Again, the question needs to be asked, why the need for these changes now?
Like so many things in this place, another project has been abandoned before it could run its course. Rajendra Mangalie, already the TTCB’s head of marketing, must now try to carry on that work or fashion a new plan along with Mahadeo Bodoe and the brand new Richard Kelly Jr. Maybe their plan of action may prove more successful. But that will depend on the thinking of the TTCB executive.
Clearly, there was a point of departure in thinking between them and Gray when it came to how to handle Denesh Ramdin’s public criticism of Gray and Dillon during the last four-day season.
In referring last week to that situation and a subsequent meeting of the principals involved and TTCB officials, Gray said:“I don’t think the Board and specifically the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board handled that Denesh Ramdin issue. Denesh Ramdin ventilated negatively to the public and brought Trinidad and Tobago’s cricket into disrepute. I didn’t think they handled it properly at all.
“I watched in amazement that the Board members did not say anything....Subsequent to that I wrote the Board a letter, telling them about my disgust at the behaviour of Denesh Ramdin and there was no reply...
“That told me they were supportive of Denesh Ramdin’s poor behaviour.”
Versions of what happened at that meeting will likely differ, but it is a fact that there was never a public reprimand of Ramdin by the TTCB or at minimum, any statement of support for either coach or chief selector.
That was a big missed opportunity by the TTCB to defend the offices of the men it put in charge of the senior cricket team. This was a matter of acting on principle, not personality; of shaping team culture for the better.
Now Gray is out of the picture, and it would be no surprise, that having decided not to renew Dillon’s contract but rather invite applications for the head coach job, that he is also bypassed despite being one of the candidates.
But no doubt, the process of selection will be done according to “best practice.”
And speaking of best practice, a word on William Wallace and his tenure as TTFA president.
The biggest tragedy in his failed bid to fight football’s world governing body was that his futile High Court action shifted the focus away from the issues that have been raised surrounding FIFA’s handling of the Home of Football project.
Wallace and his former executive members were on solid moral ground until they decided to drop their case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and go to the local courts, without seeking a mandate to do so from the TTFA’s delegates. A lot of pain on both sides could have been avoided had they consulted with their people.
But asked about that, Wallace’s reply was:“We felt at the time there was no need for the membership to be involved.”
What a pity.
Yes, whether it is cricket or football, nothing about what has happened from March to now in local sport suggests anything else, but a going in circles. Circling the drain.
