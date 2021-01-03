City make title statement as they outclass Chelsea

Manchester City shook off the impact of a Covid outbreak in their ranks to outclass Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday and put themselves firmly in the Premier League title mix.

City manager Pep Guardiola had six players unavailable after positive tests but his team responded in scintillating fashion with goals by Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne dismantling Chelsea in 16 first-half minutes.

After that it felt like damage limitation for a subdued Chelsea side whose season is unravelling alarmingly after a strong start, although substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi did grab a stoppage-time consolation goal. City’s vintage display lifted them to fifth in the table with 29 points, four behind joint leaders Liverpool and Manchester United having played one game less.

A fourth defeat in six league games leaves Chelsea in eighth place with 26 points having played two games more than City. Positive Covid tests robbed Guardiola of Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and keeper Ederson for the first game of the new year. There was also the matter of Benjamin Mendy breaking Covid protocols, although he was on the City bench.

Leicester into third

with win at Newcastle

Leicester City moved up to third place in the Premier League as second-half goals by James Maddison and Youri Tielemans secured a 2-1 victory away at Newcastle United, in yesterday’s earlier match.

Substitute Andy Carroll’s strike for the hosts set up a tense finale but Leicester were worthy winners. They moved above Tottenham Hotspur with 32 points from 17 games played, one point behind co-leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, who have played one game less.

Maddison blasted Leicester in front in the 55th minute, and when the outstanding Tielemans produced a great finish to double the lead after 72 minutes it seemed that Leicester’s seventh away win in the league was in the bag. Carroll’s first Premier League goal for Newcastle for 10 years offered a late twist. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce sent on Carroll, and the big striker rewarded him almost immediately with a clinical volley -- his first league goal since returning to the club in 2019. Suddenly the hosts came alive and Leicester were living dangerously at times until they were relieved to hear the whistle.

Newcastle’s winless run in the league now extends to five games and they stay in 15th spot with 19 points.

