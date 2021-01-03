City make title statement as they outclass Chelsea

Manchester City shook off the impact of a Covid outbreak in their ranks to outclass Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday and put themselves firmly in the Premier League title mix.

City manager Pep Guardiola had six players unavailable after positive tests but his team responded in scintillating fashion with goals by Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne dismantling Chelsea in 16 first-half minutes.