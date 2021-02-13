City stroll past Spurs

Ilkay Gundogan continued his brilliant form, scoring twice as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 yesterday to keep up their title bid in impressive fashion.
City are on 53 points, seven clear of second-placed Leicester City, and with a game in hand.
And while there are 15 matches still remaining, it will take a major slump in form to stop City from claiming their third title in four years.
“It is a big step for us but of course it is not over,” said Spanish midfielder Rodri.
Pep Guardiola’s side are, however, playing with a swagger having now won 16 straight matches in all competitions.
Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, show none of City’s confidence, but they began brightly and went close to opening the scoring through a Harry Kane free kick, a curling effort over the wall, that struck the upright.
But it was City who went in front in the 23rd minute with a Rodri penalty after Ilkay Gundogan was tripped in the box by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
City had missed three of their previous seven penalties this season and Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris could have saved Rodri’s poorly placed kick which squeezed over his hand.
Mourinho had a point in describing the limited contact on Gundogan as a “modern penalty” but once City had their nose in front there was only one team going to win the encounter.
City turned on their dominant passing game and Spurs had little in response—either with their far from solid defence or an attack lacking craft.
Gundogan made it 2-0 five minutes after the interval, beating Hugo Lloris at the near post after good work from Raheem Sterling.
Then the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder completed the win when he latched on to a superb long ball forward from goalkeeper Ederson, before putting Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez on the floor with some clever footwork and slotting home.
Spurs are in eighth place, four points adrift of the fourth Champions League spot.
Meanwhile, an error by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson helped Leicester come from behind to earn a 3-1 win, with the champions losing three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when they were managed by Brendan Rodgers.
Liverpool were again forced into a defensive reshuffle due to Fabinho’s injury, with January loan signing Ozan Kabak handed his debut. The 20-year-old’s slip put Jamie Vardy through in the first half, only for the Leicester striker to hit the crossbar.
It was Trent Alexander-Arnold’s turn to hit the woodwork from a free-kick just after the interval before Mohamed Salah finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute after being set up by a superb Roberto Firmino backward flick.
After VAR had overturned a penalty awarded to Leicester, James Maddison equalised from a free-kick, before Alisson, who made two glaring errors in Liverpool’s loss to Manchester City last weekend, cost his side again.
The Brazilian came flying out of his goal to meet a long ball over the top but collided with Kabak and allowed Vardy in to score in the 81st minute.
Harvey Barnes made sure of the win four minutes later to complete another miserable afternoon for Liverpool.
At the lower end of the table, Burnley pulled further clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace moving them up to 15th place.
Burnley are now on 26 points, 11 above 18th-placed Fulham who occupy the highest of the relegation spots. Palace are three points ahead of the Clarets in 13th place.
And in the late match, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the star as he made a series of saves to earn his side a 0-0 draw with Brighton.