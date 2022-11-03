Moruga/Tableland Samba and Point Fortin Civic lead group A and B respectively of the Southern Football Association competition.
The only unbeaten team in South, Moruga/Tableland Samba have five wins and a draw from six matches played in Group A, where they lead by eight points from Mascall F/ball Academy, run by former senior women national player Dernell Mascall.
Meanwhile, Civic lead the very competitive Group B with six wins and a single defeat for the season and are two points clear of rival Deportivo Point Fortin.