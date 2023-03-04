Clarke Rd eye 3rd win

League leaders Clarke Road United made a stunning comeback at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain yesterday to give themselves a shot at their third outright victory in as many games.
After dismissing Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 for 240 on the first day of their three-day Premiership 1 match on Friday, Clarke Road conceded a 72-run first innings deficit after being dismissed for 168, with pacer Philton Williams grabbing five wickets for 32 runs.
Only Yannick Ottley offered some resistance with the bat, scoring 51 off 118 balls.
However, Clarke Road stormed back with the ball yesterday to roll over their hosts for 46 in their second innings, with Vikash Mohan taking seven wickets for 14 runs and Ottley snatching two for 15.
With a victory target of 119, Clarke Road closed the day on three without loss, with Mohan and Ottley in the middle and keen on getting their team over the line.
Elsewhere in the top flight, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force middle order batter Jason Mohammed slammed 132 for defending champions PowerGen Penal Sports as they took a 172-run first innings lead against Preysal Sports at Syne Village in Penal, yesterday.
Mohammed, coming in at number five with the hosts on 138 for four, revived the innings and led the hosts past the Preysal first innings total of 248 with a 179-run stand with Akeil Cooper, who fell five runs short of a ton.
Cooper faced 134 balls and struck two sixes and six fours, while Mohammed faced 167 deliveries, hitting ten fours. Evin Lewis was also among the runs, hitting 71 at the top of the innings with ten fours and a six as PowerGen posted 420 in their first innings yesterday.
Meanwhile, another Red Force batter, Jeremy Solozano missed out on a century but Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 still managed to clinch first innings points against Central Sports at Invaders Ground in Felicity.
Having dismissed hosts Central Sports for 246 on the opening day on Friday, Solozano stood tall for the Parkites yesterday, hitting 91 off 170 deliveries to set up the Queen’s Park 1 innings.
But Central stayed in the hunt, with Alex Antoine grabbing three quick wickets on either side of the tea interval, leaving the visitors in a bit of trouble at 181 for six. However, Khary Pierre came in at the end to hit three sixes and a four in an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls to lead the Parkites to 257 all out as they took a nine-run first innings lead.
Imran Khan was the best bowler for Central with five for 97.
Batting a second time, Central Sports reached 73 for one to take a 62-run lead heading into the final day.
All matches conclude today.
Summarised scores:
At Invaders Ground
Central Sports 246 (Kjorn Ottley 129, Keagan Simmons 54, Rayad Emrit 27; Sunil Narine 6/59, Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/34) & 73-1 (Keagan Simmons 35 n.o.)
vs QPCC 1 257 (Jeremy Solozano 91, Jyd Goolie 41, Isaiah Rajah 31, Khary Pierre 29; Imran Khan 5/97, Alex Antoine 3/75)
At Syne Village
Preysal Sports 248 (Crystian Thurton 71, Mbeki Joseph 65, Aaron Bankey 53; Ansil Bhagan 4/89, Navin Bidaisee 3/33, Shaaron Lewis 2/25)
vs PowerGen Penal Sports 420 (Jason Mohammed 132, Akeil Cooper 71, Evin Lewis 71; Adrian Cooper 3/73, Ramesh Brijlal 3/36, Te-Shawn Alleyne 2/45)
At Queen’s Park Oval
QPCC 2 225-8 (Jeremy Araujo 90 n.o., Mikkel Govia 69; Ahkeel Mollon 2/45, Joshua James 2/17, Kerwyn Sirju 2/39) & 46 (Vikash Mohan 7/14, Yannick Ottley 2/15) vs Clarke Road United 168 (Yannick Ottley 51; Philton Williams 5/32, Eric Garcia 2/14) & 3-0
At Pierre Road
Victoria United 327 (Marcelle Jones 122, Kadeem Alleyne 67, Vikash Harrilochan 41; Shatrughan Rambarran 4/81, Nicholas Ali 3/80) & 18-1
vs Comets Sports 245 (Ramaal Lewis 83; Kyle Roopchand 6/24, Sherwin Ganga 2/48, Kadeem Alleyne 2/65).