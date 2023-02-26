Clarke Rd lead in Premiership 1

CLARKE ROAD UNITED took the lead in the Premiership 1, two-day league competition, after clinching an innings and 150-run victory over Victoria United Sports in Barrackpore, yesterday.
Yannick Ottley slammed an unbeaten century on the first day of the contest on Saturday to guide Clarke Road to 367. Victoria were then dismissed for 146 in their first innings with Ahkeel Mollon grabbing five wickets and Vikash Mohan, returning from a split webbing injury, taking four.
Following on, Victoria were dismissed for 71 in their second innings with Ottley and Mollon snatching four wickets each to seal Clarke Road’s second outright win of the season.
The victory saw them overtake Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 at the top of the standings after the Parkites and PowerGen Penal Sports played to a draw at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.
Half-centuries for Isaiah Rajah, Amir Jangoo and Jyd Goolie helped Queen’s Park Cricket Club clinch first innings points in their drawn third-round clash with PowerGen Penal Sports at Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.
Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Uthman Muhammed grabbed five wickets for PowerGen but he couldn’t stop the hosts from reaching 306 to take a 59-run first innings lead. PowerGen reached 156 for seven at the close to earn a share of the points.
The Parkites, who were 122 for two at the start of play yesterday, went past 300 with Rajah hitting 64, Goolie scoring 65 and Jangoo chipping in with 50.
Mohammad accounted for both Goolie and Jangoo to finish with five for 83 from 20 overs, while Justin Manick removed Rajah to end with figures of three for 47 from nine overs.
For PowerGen, Cephas Cooper followed up his first-innings 83 with 85 yesterday to ensure PowerGen didn’t walk away empty-handed.
Elsewhere yesterday, Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 won first innings points against Preysal Sports in their drawn game at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Summarised Scores:
Premiership 1
At Queen’s Park Oval
PowerGen Penal Sports 247 (Cephas Cooper 83; Sunil Narine 5/56, Jon Russ Jaggesar 3/37) & 156-7 (Cephas Cooper 84, Daniel Williams 35; Sunil Narine 3/24, Bryan Charles 2/20, Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/31) vs QPCC 306 (Jyd Goolie 65, Isaiah Rajah 64, Amir Jangoo 50; Uthman Muhammad 5/83, Justin Manick 3/47) --Match Drawn; QPCC I won first innings points
At Barrackpore
Clarke Road United Sports 367 (Yannick Ottley 100 n.o., Nicholas Sookdeosingh 74, Joshua James 58, Samuel Roopnarine 50) vs Victoria United 146 (Ahkeel Mollon 5 wkts, Vikash Mohan 3 wkts) & 71 (Ahkeel Mollon 4/36, Yannick Ottley 4/1) --Clarke Road won by an innings and 150 runs
At Inshan Ali Park
QPCC II 221 (Matthew Patrick 78, Jason Batson 53; Adrian Cooper 6/20) & 127 Ramesh Brijlal 5/30) vs Preysal Sports 192 (Shiva Rambaran 44, Ta Lowe 45; Namir Suepaul 4/34, Mikkel Govvia 3/73) & 151-7 (Aaron Bankay 43, Mbeki Joseph 30; Philton Williams 3/68, Chadeon Raymond 2/61)
--Match drawn; QPCC II won first innings points