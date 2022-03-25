First Citizens Clarke Road United is the only team to have upset Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s dominance in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 50-over Sunday League in the last decade and the two teams will renew their rivalry today when they meet in round four of the 2022 edition of the competition at Wilson Road in Penal.
The Parkites head into the clash with an unbeaten record this season while Clarke Road have secured two consecutive victories at home last weekend, including a big win over cross-town rivals PowerGen Penal Sports.
Queen’s Park boasts a star-studded cast including national players Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Darren Bravo, Terrance Hinds, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre and Bryan Charles and will be favourites to go all the way in the tournament.
However, having stopped the Parkites in the 2014 Sunday League final, the home team, led by Yannick Ottley, will be looking to cause another upset.
In other matches in the top-flight today, PowerGen hosts QPCC II at Syne Village in Penal, while Central Sports face Profilbau Victoria United in Felicity and Preysal Sports host Alescon Comets at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal. All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.
Today’s Sunday
League fixtures:
Premiership 1
Preysal Sports vs Alescon Comets, Inshan Ali Park
Clarke Road United vs QPCC I, Wilson Road
PowerGen Penal Sports vs QPCC II, Syne Village
Central Sports vs Victoria United, Felicity
Premiership II North
Munroe Road Cricket Club vs QPCC II, Munroe Road
Prison Sports vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, Arouca
El Socorro Youth Movement vs Defence Force, El Socorro
Cane Farm Sports vs Merry Boys, Crown Street
Premiership II South
Sancho St Julien Sports vs Cosmos Sports, Sancho Road
Premier League Under-19 vs Yorkshire Club, National Cricket Centre
Caldrac Club vs Bess
Motors Marchin Patriots, Gilbert Park