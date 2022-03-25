Darren Bravo

LINING UP WITH QUEEN’S PARK: Darren Bravo

First Citizens Clarke Road United is the only team to have upset Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s dominance in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 1 50-over Sunday League in the last decade and the two teams will renew their rivalry today when they meet in round four of the 2022 edition of the competition at Wilson Road in Penal.

The Parkites head into the clash with an unbeaten record this season while Clarke Road have secured two consecutive victories at home last weekend, including a big win over cross-town rivals PowerGen Penal Sports.

Queen’s Park boasts a star-studded cast including national players Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Darren Bravo, Terrance Hinds, Jyd Goolie, Khary Pierre and Bryan Charles and will be favourites to go all the way in the tournament.

However, having stopped the Parkites in the 2014 Sunday League final, the home team, led by Yannick Ottley, will be looking to cause another upset.

In other matches in the top-flight today, PowerGen hosts QPCC II at Syne Village in Penal, while Central Sports face Profilbau Victoria United in Felicity and Preysal Sports host Alescon Comets at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal. All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.

Today’s Sunday

League fixtures:

Premiership 1

Preysal Sports vs Alescon Comets, Inshan Ali Park

Clarke Road United vs QPCC I, Wilson Road

PowerGen Penal Sports vs QPCC II, Syne Village

Central Sports vs Victoria United, Felicity

Premiership II North

Munroe Road Cricket Club vs QPCC II, Munroe Road

Prison Sports vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, Arouca

El Socorro Youth Movement vs Defence Force, El Socorro

Cane Farm Sports vs Merry Boys, Crown Street

Premiership II South

Sancho St Julien Sports vs Cosmos Sports, Sancho Road

Premier League Under-19 vs Yorkshire Club, National Cricket Centre

Caldrac Club vs Bess

Motors Marchin Patriots, Gilbert Park

Lawmen tackle Deportivo in ‘Ascension’

POLICE FC play their first competitive football match in two years when they take on Deportivo Point Fortin in the first match of an Ascension Invitational double-header today at the Arima Velodrome.

Today, the “Boys in Blue” will showcase some new, young faces when taking on Deportivo Point Fortin from 5 p.m. at the east venue. The 7p.m. second match will Moruga FC facing Central Soccer World, both relatively unknown quantities.

Paul, Gittens favoured to claim top honours

CYCLIST Nicholas Paul and long jumper Tyra Gittens are the favourites for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for 2021.

The 59th edition of the gala event, entitled “A Journey Beyond Hope” and comes off tonight via a televised production on CNC3 from 7.30 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on that station’s website.

Gray gives Reggae Boyz share of honours

Queen’s Park Rangers striker Andre Gray struck in the second half as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night.

Eriq Zavaleta’s 21st strike had given the visitors the lead at half-time at the National Stadium but Gray answered in the 72nd, to ensure the hosts came away with a share of the points. Jamaica will be left ruing the result, however, as they squandered several chances to win the contest by a comfortable margin.

SLIM LEAD

The West Indies tail wagged in a similar way that England’s did on the first evening as the hosts earned themselves a 28-run advantage when closing day two of the third Test, yesterday, on 232-8.

England had reduced the West Indies to 95 for six after a three-wicket burst from Chris Woakes (3-48) after lunch, but as the pitch began to flatten out, Joshua Da Silva (54no) first added 49 for the eighth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (28) and then an unbroken 55 for the ninth with Kemar Roach (25no) to see the home side beyond England’s score.

Under-23 Futsal trials today

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host open screening towards the selection of a Men’s National U-23 Futsal team for participation in the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe.

Past Futsal assistant coach Paul Decle will oversee proceedings as head coach at the screening sessions which take place today and tomorrow at the International School of Port of Spain, #1 International Drive, Westmoorings.

Prince, Fermin seek semi-final spot

Middleweight Aaron Prince and cruiserweight Andrew Fermin will seek semi-final spots today at the AMBC American Elite Boxing Championships in Guayaqil, Ecuador. However, super-heavyweight Nigel Paul is out of the tournament.

A bulky-looking Paul in no way looked in the physical shape which landed him a World Championship bronze medal last November.

Paul lost by unanimous decision to Brazilian Abner Texiera in his opening round fight on Thursday.