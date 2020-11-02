With cricket still in limbo, Penal-based cricket club First Citizens Clarke Road United have been using the time away from the cricket field to engage the community in which they are based.
Clarke Road United engaged the immediate community of Penal to underwrite the costs of providing much needed electronic learning devices to 14 children of the Clarke Road Hindu School at a time when all primary and secondary school learning has shifted to online platforms as the country continues to battle the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
The devices — Amazon Fire HD8 tablets — were handed over to the school by club members and former national cricketers Gregory Mahabir and Mukesh Persad, who both live within a half-mile radius of the school.
“First Citizens Clarke Road United has long been a leading facilitator of community, sport, educational and personal development in the rural Southern Community,” club president Baldath Mahabir stated in media release from the club.
“Our club’s home field at Wilson Road, Penal sits right at the core of an economically challenged zone and our people have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The vulnerable underbelly of our society, especially so in our geographically area, has been graphically exposed to the national community, and we are grateful for the contributions of all corporate citizens who stepped forward to deliver help to some of these needy families,” he continued.
Despite severe budget cuts and other resource restrictions, Clarke Road were still able to distribute hampers and also ensure their Wilson Road facility stayed in a reasonably usable condition so community users could continue to get some much needed physical exercise and recreation.
“For this particular educational initiative, we reached out to friends, members, village businesses and the response was very, very encouraging. We are still optimistic that though we handed over 14 devices today, that we will be able to provide a few more within a couple of weeks,” Mahabir added.
“Our club wishes to thank all those persons and businesses who answered our call, as they too would be experiencing their own Covid 19 challenges. Best wishes to the principal, staff and students of Clarke Road Hindu School,” he concluded.