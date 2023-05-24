Clarke Road United are through to the semi-finals of the Premiership 1 T20 competition after Joshua Persaud struck 108 off 60 balls to the lead the Penal-based team an easy 90-run victory over Preysal Sports Club in their final Group A match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday night.
Persaud, the former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper/batter came to the party in a big way, smashing six sixes and ten fours as Clarke Road posted 185 for five after they won the toss.
It wasn’t much of a contest after that thanks to Clarke Road skipper Yannick Ottley, who more or less wrapped up the game in the one over he bowled as Preysal crashed to 95 all out off 13.3 overs.
While Takim Lowe (28) and Antonio Gomez (27) gave Preysal a solid start with the bat, the game changed quickly after the six-over Powerplay.
Lowe was caught at deep midwicket off Kerwyn Sirju in the eighth over with the score on 66 for two and then Ottley went to work.
Adrian Cooper (one) played the first ball to the off-side and went for a risky single with Ottley effecting the run-out at the non-striker’s end.
Gomez went for a slog sweep off the next ball and was bowled. Shiva Rambaran (zero) went for a similar shot two balls later and found Joshua James in the deep as Preysal slipped to 69 for five.
But Ottley wasn’t done yet, bowling Rakesh Maharaj for a first-ball duck as Clarke Road took control.
Ottley didn’t bowl again in the innings with off-spinner Samuel Roopnarine closing out the game to finish with three wickets for eight runs.
The tournament continued yesterday with PowerGen Penal Sports taking on Central Sports for the top spot in Group B.
The winners of yesterday’s early game will face Clarke Road in tomorrow’s second semi-final from 7.30 p.m.
Tomorrow’s first semi will see Group A winners Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 coming up against the Group B runners from 3 p.m.
Summarised scores:
Clarke Road United 185-5 (20 overs) (Joshua Persaud 108, Vikash Mohan 29; Ramesh Brijlal 2/21) vs Preysal Sports 95 (13.3 overs) (Takim Lowe 28, Antonio Gomez 27; Yannick Ottley 3/1, Samuel Roopnarine 3/8)
—Clarke Road won by 90 runs.