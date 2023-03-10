Clarke Road looking to maintain lead

Current Premiership 1 leaders Clarke Road United will be looking to continue their hot streak in the top-tier club competition today when they face Preysal Sports in the fifth round of the competition at Wilson Road Ground in Penal.
After losing first innings points in their drawn season opener against defending champions and crosstown rivals PowerGen Penal Sports, Clarke Road went on a three-match winning streak to take the lead in the eight-team tournament and with the national Red Force players available for this weekend’s matches, the Penal-based club will be looking to get maximum points from the two-day encounter.
Red Force opener Vikash Mohan grabbed seven second-innings wickets for Clarke Road last weekend to help them recover from a first-innings deficit to beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2.
That victory put them on 81 points, five points ahead of second-placed Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1, who will be in action against Victoria United at Gilbert Park in California this weekend.
The Parkites whipped Central Sports last weekend thanks to Sunil Narine’s 13 wickets in the match. T&T players Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Jyd Goolie, Jeremy Solozano and Tion Webster are also on the QPCC 1 roster and according to Red Force head coach David Furlonge, the Red Force players will not be restricted from playing for their respective clubs this weekend despite their upcoming regional first-class fixture against Guyana Harpy Eagles bowling off on Wednesday.
“They could play with their clubs, Furlonge told the Express yesterday. “We will reconvene on Monday and have a look at the players ahead of the next game,” he added.
Asked about the new face in the 13-man squad, pacer Justin Manick, Furlonge said the PowerGen Penal fast-bowler has earned his place in the squad. “I think he has earned his selection. He has been looking good in practice and got some wickets for PowerGen and with the other fast bowler out due to injuries, he is next line,” Furlonge added.
Manick, Uthman Muhammad and Jason Mohammed are all part of the PowerGen roster along with Evin Lewis. They will be in action against Comets Sports at Syne Village this weekend and a second straight win could keep them in the title hunt.
Elsewhere, Red Force opener Keagan Simmons along with veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan will be in action for third-placed Central Sports when they face QPCC 2 at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
All matches bowl off at 10 a.m. today and conclude tomorrow.
Premiership 1 Fixtures:
Round 5
• Victoria United Sports vs QPCC 1, Gilbert Park
• Clarke Road United vs Preysal Sports, Wilson Road
• PowerGen Penal Sports vs Comets Sports, Syne Village
• QPCC 2 vs Central Sports, Queen’s Park Oval