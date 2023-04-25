Clarke Road, QPCC I in key clash

The penultimate round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs tournament bowls off today with five teams still in the hunt for the final three places in the playoffs.

Only the top three teams will progress to the playoffs with the first-place side advancing straight to the final and the second- and third-place teams squaring off in a semi-final. Clarke Road United are the only unbeaten team in the competition and they lead the eight-team table with 13 points after all four fixtures in the fifth round of competition were abandoned due to rain on Sunday.

The other teams still in the playoff race are defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1, last season’s finalists Central Sports, surprise package Comets Sports, and PowerGen Penal Sports. The defending champions will be on the road today when they take on Clarke Road United at Wilson Road Ground in Penal and a win for the home side will see them secure their place in the playoff.

PowerGen Penal will be looking to keep their campaign alive when they face Central Sports at Syne Village in Penal.

Meanwhile, Comets will host Preysal Sports at Pierre Road in Charlieville while QPCC II will face Victoria Sports at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The final preliminary round of matches will take place on Saturday while the semi-final between the second- and third-place teams will be played on Sunday. All matches bowl off at 10 a.m.

Today’s fixtures:

Premiership 1

PowerGen Penal Sports vs Central Sports, Syne Village

Clarke Road United vs Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1, Wilson Road

QPCC II vs Victoria Sports, Queen’s Park Oval

Comets Sports vs Preysal Sports, Pierre Road

