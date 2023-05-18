Yannick Ottley

GOOD FORM: Yannick Ottley. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Recently crowned Sunday League 50-over champions Clarke Road United will open their quest for their first T20 title when they face Northern rivals Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 in the opening match of the TTCB T20 Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 3 p.m. today.

The Parkites are the most successful team in the competition, having captured the title six times, most recently when they whipped another South team, PowerGen Penal in the final last year.

However, Clarke Road, who are also based in Penal, stopped the northern giants in the Sunday League final and that will give them enough belief that they can go all the way in the shorter format.

Their line-up includes in-form skipper Yannick Ottley as well as opening batter Vikash Mohan, who scored a century in the 50-over final and Clarke Road coach Dinesh Mahabir said his roster has not changed from the 50-over tournament, especially with a very small window available to register one foreign player for the T20 competition.

Meanwhile, the North team QPCC 1 still have the 50-over defeat fresh in their minds and will be looking to their experienced players Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre and Jon Russ Jagessar, who have all tasted CPL T20 success, to play a big role in their quest for a T20 “three-peat”.

QPCC 1 coach Vinod Maharaj said the 50-over defeat was “very hard” and a lot of introspection took place after the loss.

“Now by a strange coincidence, we have a chance to make up for that disappointment,” Maharaj added.

QPCC 1 along with Clarke Road, three-time winners Preysal Sports — who are the only team to have completed a hat=trick of titles in the competition - and QPCC 2 were all drawn in Group A for the Festival, while last year’s losing finalists and three-time winners PowerGen Penal, along with Victoria Sports, Comets Sports and 2018 champions Central Sports will campaign in Group B.

Today’s second match, which bowls off at 7.30 pm, will see Preysal square off against QPCC 2.

Tomorrow, PowerGen will open against Victoria from 3 p.m. while Comets will square off against cross-town rivals Central Sports from 7.30 p.m.

There will be two matches each day, with the final matches in the group stage being played on Wednesday and the semi-finals being contested on Thursday and Friday.

The final will be played next Saturday, with the Premiership 2 final taking place from 3 p.m. and the Premiership 1 bowling off at 7.30 p.m.

TTCB T20 Festival fixtures

All matches take place at Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Today - Group A

QPCC 1 vs Clarke Road, 3 p.m.

Preysal Sports vs QPCC 2, 7.30 p.m.

Tomorrow - Group B

PowerGen Penal vs Victoria Sports, 3 p.m.

Comets Sports vs Central Sports, 7.30 p.m.

Sunday - Group A

QPCC 1 vs Preysal Sports, 3 p.m.

Clarke Road vs QPCC 2, 7.30 p.m.

