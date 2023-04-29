CLARKE ROAD QUALIFY

Clarke Road United clinched a place in the Premiership 1 Sunday League 50 over final despite their narrow loss to Central Sports in their final preliminary round match at Invaders Ground in Felicity yesterday.
Despite suffering their first defeat of the campaign, Clarke Road maintained a superior net run rate to that of Central Sports and defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1, as all three teams ended on 14 points each.
Clarke Road finished with a net run rate of +2.534 which was good enough for them to maintain pole position and earn direct entry into next Saturday’s final.
Meanwhile, QPCC 1 defeated Alescon Comets by nine wickets in a low-scoring game at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain to improve their net run rate to +1.320 as they clinched second place.
Central Sports finished third with a net run rate of +1.260.
QPCC 1 will now face Central Sports today in the playoff at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva to determine who will join Clarke Road in the championship game.
In the top-of-the-table clash at Invaders Ground yesterday, Central Sports made heavy work of a small chase, losing eight wickets before sealing the win after dismissing Clarke Road for 126.
For Central Sports, it was a must-win fixture to keep alive their title aspirations and their bowlers delivered the goods before their batters rallied to reach 128 for eight off 26 overs to seal the win.
At the Oval, both teams were level on points heading into the match and a win for either would have been enough to send them to the playoffs.
But the Parkites were too strong for Comets, who were dismissed for 76 in 32 overs.
QPCC I raced to 77 for one off ten overs to advance.
Having been sent in to bat at the Oval, Comets opener Shatrughan Rambaran started positively with a four off the first ball of the game from Shannon Gabriel.
However, the West Indies fast bowler bowled Rambaran (seven) in the second over before off-spinner Bryan Charles grabbed two wickets in two balls to send the Comets innings into a tail-spin.
Charles, who missed out on selection for the ongoing Cricket West Indies Headley Weekes Tri Series, had Kevin Ragbir (five) caught by Khary Pierre before bowling Denzil Antoine (zero) off the next ball as Comets slipped to 21 for three off nine overs.
Charles sent back Sanjay Jawahir for a duck in his next over before left-arm orthodox spinner Khary Pierre trapped Rajesh Maharaj lbw for six as Comets were left reeling at 30 for five. The innings never recovered.
Charles finished with four wickets for 19 runs from ten overs, while leg-spinner Yannic Cariah grabbed three for 17 off seven. Gabriel finished with two for 20 off six overs.
In reply, the Parkites made light work of the chase with Amir Jangoo smashing two sixes and five fours in a 27-ball 42 and Jeremy Solozano hitting 30 not out off 32 balls.
Elsewhere, Cephas Cooper slammed an even century and Damion Joachim grabbed five wickets for 29 runs for PowerGen Penal Sports as they whipped Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 by 155 runs at Syne Village in Penal.
However, the victory was not enough to see PowerGen progress to the next stage.
Victoria Sports defeated Preysal Sports in the other Premiership 1 game yesterday to record their first win of the campaign but both teams had no chance of progressing. Preysal ended the tournament without a win.
Today’s playoff bowls off at 9.30 am.
Summarised scores:
At Queen’s Park Oval
Alescon Comets 76 (32 overs) (Bryan Charles 4/19, Yannic Cariah 3/17, Shannon Gabriel 2/20) vs QPCC I 77-1 (10 overs) (Amir Jangoo 42, Jeremy Solozano 30 n.o.)
—QPCC I won by nine wickets.
At Invaders Ground
Clarke Road United 126 (36.2 overs) (Kerwyn Sirju 42; Rayad Emrit 3/16, Mark Deyal 3/27, Derone Davis 2/28) vs Central Sports 128-8 (26 overs) (Kamil Pooran 36, Jesse Bootan 33; Yannick Ottley 3/37, Clevon Kalawan 2/35)
—Central Sports won by two wickets.
At Syne Village
PowerGen Penal 299-6 (45 overs) (Cephas Cooper 100, Daniel Williams 58, Ewart Nicholson 69; Chadeon Raymond 2/60) vs QPCC II 144 (28.3 overs) (Leonardo Julien 70; Damion Joachim 5/29)
—PowerGen Penal won by 155 runs.
At Daren Ganga Ground
Preysal Sports 109 (28.3 overs) (Takim Lowe 25Vishan Jagessar 23; Daniel Babb 4/38, Vishal Roopnarine 2/23, Jovan Ali 2/17) vs Victoria Sports 110-4 (18.2 overs) (Eton Bhal 52 n.o., Marcelle Jones 36; Daniel Osouna 2/16)
—Victoria won by six wickets.