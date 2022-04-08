Clarke Road Utd to conduct coaching clinic

Clarke Road United will be conducting a cricket coaching programme starting tomorrow and are extending an invitation to children 7-17 to enrol.
Clarke Road United are hopeful the initiative will encourage and nurture the youth to participate in sporting activities and are asking parents to enrol their children in the coaching clinic, which will see sessions conducted from 9 a.m. to noon at Wilson Road ground in Penal.
Clarke Road United, which campaigns in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board top-fight club competition, has a history of developing young cricketers with many top cricketers emerging from its development work, including Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Daren Ganga, Gregory Mahabir and Adrian Barath.
The coaching staff will be headed by former national off-spinner Surujdath Mahabir who will be assisted by other well qualified staff.
Interested persons can contact Mr Mahabir at 486-0498 or visit Clarke Road United Facebook page for further information.