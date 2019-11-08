Clash of the unbeaten teams

TWO unbeaten teams will clash tonight as they attempt to complete a beaver-trick of victories Office of the Prime Minister’s Super League A Volleyball Tournament at Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.
The showdown between Technocrats and Zenith will be the final of five fixtures on a jam-packed programme and is scheduled to commence at 8.30 p.m. Both teams have won their other three matches to be assured off places in the knockout stage, but the winner of this Group B clash will avoid the quarterfinals and move straight into the semifinals.
Technocrats, led by Sean Morrison, a national coach who recently flew the red, white and black flag for over a decade, and current national players Russell Pena and Joshua Mohammed, will be the favourites. They have lost just one set from their three outings, while Zenith were pushed to a deciding fifth game in two of their three.
Defence Force and Central Warriors, the two winless teams in the group, will get things going at 4.30 p.m. today, while Glamorgan, favoured to accompany the loser of the Technocrats/Zenith match into the next week’s quarters, will have the day off.
In the other group, defending champions Big SEPoS (South East Port of Spain) will attempt to complete the hat-trick when they face the winless Southern United at 6 p.m.
SEPoS will meet La Cura Sport in the final match of the round-robin stage on Tuesday night and the winner of this clash should advance to the semis later in the week. The women’s teams from these two clubs will meet in today’s other match at 7.30 p.m., but both are expected to advance to the semis.
After both teams had won their first three matches to be assured of places in the last four, Glamorgan defeated West Side Stars in in penultimate fixture of the round-robin stage last week Saturday. Toco Youths and Zenith are the other teams in the competition.
The Super League is the division just below the Premier League, which will serve off right after this competition in the third week of the month.