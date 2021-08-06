Nicholas Paul has quickly moved on from his controversial elimination from the Tokyo 2020 Men’s Sprint.
On Thursday, at the Izu Velodrome here in Japan, Paul completed a 2-0 victory in his quarterfinal match-up with Russia’s Denis Dmitriev. His joy, however, was short-lived, officials relegating the Trinidad and Tobago cyclist for leaving his line during the final sprint. Dmitriev won the third and deciding ride to progress to the semifinal round.
Paul, the flying 200 metres world record holder at 9.100 seconds, was left to battle for the minor Tokyo 2020 Sprint positions. He claimed sixth spot overall after finishing second in the race for fifth to eighth places. But rather than dwelling on what could have been and assessing the merits and demerits of his relegation, the Gasparillo sprinter chose to focus on gratitude.
“I will start by giving thanks to God,” Paul told the Express, “for his guidance and protection at this Olympics, which has been a great one for me so far. I have executed my rides well and represented Trinidad and Tobago to the best of my ability in the Sprint.”
Paul was fourth fastest in Wednesday’s Flying 200 Metres, the qualifying event for the Sprint. The 23-year-old stopped the clock at a sea level best 9.316 seconds. Dutchmen Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen were joint fastest at 9.215. Great Britain’s Jack Carlin and Dmitriev were third and fifth, respectively, clocking 9.306 and 9.331.
Lavreysen went on to strike gold in the Sprint, defeating Hoogland 2-1 in yesterday’s all-Netherlands final. Carlin dismissed Dmitriev in two straight rides in the battle for bronze.
Paul has a second Tokyo 2020 podium opportunity. “The Olympics isn’t over just yet as I still have the keirin to go on Saturday. I am getting ready for that race at the moment.”
At 2.58 this morning (T&T time), Paul will compete in the third of five Men’s Keirin first round heats. He squares off against Frenchman Sebastien Vigier, Germany’s Stefan Boetticher, Malaysian Mohammed Awang, Poland’s Patryk Rajkowski and South African Jean Spies.
Kwesi Browne, the other T&T cyclist competing at Tokyo 2020, will be on the track at 2.48 a.m. for the opening heat. Browne takes on Frenchman Rayan Helal, Great Britain’s Jason Kenny, German Maximillian Levy, New Zealand’s Sam Webster and Russian Ivan Gladyshev.
Two of the three Sprint medallists will compete in the Keirin. Carlin rides in heat two, while Lavreysen has been drawn in heat four. Dmitriev is also listed for the fourth heat. Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa, who is well known to local cycling fans, competes in heat five.
The top two finishers in each heat progress to the quarterfinals, scheduled for 9.24 tonight (T&T time). The remaining riders will be back on the track for the repechage round, starting at 3.19 a.m.
Semifinal action gets going at 10.09 p.m., with the final taking place at 11.