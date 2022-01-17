STROKE OF LUCK and Just Exhale are expected to clash on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The horses which won the two Grade One classic events for West Indian-bred three-year-olds in the final two months of last season are among ten left in contention for the Midsummer Classic after the third nomination stage.
The Midsummer Classic is usually the middle jewel in the Triple Crown, but after Covid-19 forced the sport to be shut down from late April until late October, the Arima Race Club did not have enough time to stage all three legs.
The Guineas, which customarily begins the series at the end of May, did not take place until mid-November, and the Trinidad Derby Stakes was contested a month later. The Midsummer, traditionally staged on Emancipation Day, was projected to be run on turf for the first time, and the ARC has to be commended for scheduling a race in its place.
Perhaps, however, it was not the best idea to give the 1,800-metre turf contest for West Indian-bred four-year-olds the same name, as this event is a “one off” and the real Midsummer Classic should return to its usual place as middle leg of the Triple Crown later in the year.
Four of the ten horses left in Saturday’s feature event have no experience on the turf. And this list includes Stroke Of Luck, Patta Patta and Soca Symphony, who placed first, third and fourth, respectively, when they last faced the starter in the Derby on December 11.
Stroke Of Luck was declared to make his grass debut on the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card, but the race was switched to the main course because of a waterlogged inner track and he was scratched.
Just Exhale, who won the Guineas and placed second in the Derby, was a close-up fourth in his only turf outing, the Chief Commander Classic, in just the second start of his career last March. Passionate was third in that 1,600-metre contest.
Game Changer and Coup D’Etat are the only horses in the field which have scored on the surface. Game Changer has a win and was narrowly beaten into second in his other two attempts, while Coup D’Etat scored on his turf debut earlier this month to complete a hat-trick.
After finishing down the field in both turf outings, Alani has come to life, scoring two impressive victories and finishing a close-up second to Coup D’Etat in her other starts to end the season. Soca Symphony won her first four starts before attempting two turns for the first time and placing fourth in the Derby over 2,000 metres.
Entries for all races on Saturday will take place today and final declarations will follow tomorrow.
MIDSUMMER CLASSIC — WEST INDIAN-BRED 4 Y.O. — 1,800 Metres (TURF): ALANI, COUP D’ETAT, GAME CHANGER, JUST EXHALE, KOBE, PASSIONATE, PATTA PATTA, SOCA SYMPHONY, STROKE OF LUCK, SCHWARZENEGGER.