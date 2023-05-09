‘Classified’ trio win again in ‘Silverbowl’

Priyanka Khellawan

CONGRATS: Priyanka Khellawan, right, collects a prize from five-time national champion Reeza Burke during Sunday’s closing ceremony.

LYLLANA BOODHAN, Josiah Joseph and Zayden Sagramsingh captured titles for the second straight table tennis tournament over the weekend at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After striking gold in the Classified Championships a few weeks ago, the three were also successful in ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silverbowl Junior Championships.

Boodhan, who notched the Under-13 title in last year’s edition, allowed a two-game lead to slip and found herself down 6-3 in the decider before she battled back to edge Ashlea Mohammed 11-7, 11-6, 11-13, 4-11, 11-9 in Sunday’s Under-15 final.

And in the boys’ equivalent division, her fellow B Class ‘Classified’ champion Joseph won all four main-draw matches in three straight games for the title.

The PowerGen Club player cruised past Johnathan Cottoy 11-7, 11-3, 11-8 in the semifinals, and then notched an 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 victory over Sekel McIntosh, who had stunned Under-19 champ Gabriel John 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 in the quarterfinals and then then taken down Ethan Ramcharan 11-7, 11-6, 11-5.

Joseph had beaten McIntosh in the first round of the Under-19 category the day before, but he was then defeated to Nicholas O’Young in the quarters.

The A2 runner-up then went down 11-9, 11-4, 12-14, 11-4 to Ameer Mohammed, who then lost 12-10, 11-8, 11-9 in the final to John.

Jamalli Mauge, who was edged 14-12, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11,11-7 by Carenage Blasters’ teammate John in the semis, came back to capture the Under-21 crown the following day.

The Tobagonian took down O’Young, another player from Blasters, 11-9, 11-5, 13-15, 13-11 in the final, after a 12-10, 11-6, 11-8 triumph over Mohammed.

Sagramsingh, who was a crowd favourite when he lifted the ‘Classified’ novices’ trophy, comfortably won both matches in three straight games for the Under-9 crown.

The girls’ equivalent event was also straight round-robin and Hidaya Mohammed won all four for the title.

Priyanka Khellawan was the only player to capture more than one title as the three-time former Caribbean Under-13 champ struck gold in the Under-19 and 21 divisions after lifting the Under-15 and 18 trophies the last time all categories of this tournament were contested.

And as was the case three years ago, Imani Edwards-Taylor lost both finals over the weekend.

