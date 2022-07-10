CLASSY NICHOLAS

Nicholas Paul laid down his World Championship medal credentials with a double gold masterclass when the third and final leg of the Tissot Track Nations Cup series concluded in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.
“It was a hard week of racing,” a pleased Paul said after his medal ceremony. “It means a lot to me to be able to come to Cali and win the keirin and the sprint, I’m happy.”
Paul followed up his impressive retention of his keirin title on Saturday night with victory in the sprints yesterday. In doing so, the 23-year-old scored direct wins over the top two riders at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
In yesterday’s final, Paul came up against Harrie Lavreysen, the current World and Olympic sprint champion. In the first ride with Lavreysen leading off, Paul stalked his man before powering to the front and staying there.
The second ride was a close run affair though. With Paul leading off this time, Lavreysen tried to get a decisive jump on his opponent, could not do so, but executed a late burst which the TTO rider just managed to hold off as the riders dashed across the finish line.
Paul missed the second leg of the series in Milton, Canada, in which World Championship points are at stake with a broken collarbone. But on Saturday, he showed he had lost none of his sharpness in retaining the keirin title he had won at last year’s Nations Cup in Cali, against a high quality field.
While keirin specialist Kwesi Browne failed to reach the semi-finals, Paul took the attack to the field in heat two of his semi and was eventually credited with the victory despite being pipped on the line by Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands. However, Hoogland, the sprint silver medallist at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, was relegated for failing to hold his line.
Paul Dakin of New Zealand and Colombia’s Kevin Quintero were the other heat two qualifiers, while German Stefan Botticher, Kazakhstan’s Sergey Ponomaryov and Jai Angsuthasawit of Thailand progressed from the other heat.
In the final, Paul’s strategy remained the same, as he surged to the front once the motorbike left the track and was never headed. His confidence boosted by that victory, Paul set up his quest for sprint gold with the second-fastest time in the Flying 200 metres yesterday morning.
The world record-holder clocked 9.503 seconds to finish behind only Lavreysen in 9.461. Browne was the 16th fastest qualifier at 10.068 and went into a 1/16 finals ride-off against James Hedgcock of Canada which the TTO rider won. However, in the 1/8 finals, Browne was stopped by Lavreysen.
Paul, meanwhile, beat New Zealand’s Dakin to move into the quarter-finals where he also got past Yu Zhou of China. That win set up a semi-final meeting with Hoogland who had got past Colombian Morales Ramirez in his quarter-final.
On paper, the Dutchman should have been a daunting opponent but Paul’s power and confidence proved too much for Hoogland in consecutive rides. Hoogland eventually went on to take bronze after beating hometown rider Cristian Ortega in straight rides.
Lavreysen also had little trouble getting away from Ortega in the semi-finals. But like his countryman Hoogland, he found Paul to be an unstoppable force.
Meanwhile, endurance rider Akil Campbell could not repeat his gold medal effort in the elimination race on Friday, in the omnium yesterday. He finished 18th overall with a total of 29 points. Campbell was 15th in the scratch race, 15th in the tempo race, recovered from a fall in the elimination to place 11th and finished the points race in 18th spot.