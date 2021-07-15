Clayton Morris: Fightback must continue

CLAYTON MORRIS, the former national football captain and Futsal coach, thinks Trinidad and Tobago’s 2-0 defeat to a good El Salvador team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday night was unfortunate and a bit of a reality check, following the Soca Warriors’ fighting performance when they drew 0-0 with champions Mexico in their opener.
But Morris is backing the team to bounce back in the next match against Guatemala on Sunday.
“One more game to play in the group, still a very slim chance to qualify for the knockout stage,” stated Morris. “Win, lose or draw in the next game, the fightback must continue on administratively, financially and mentally in order to (keep) improving on this Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team‘s Gold Cup momentum.”
Morris believes continued improvement of the Soca Warriors was important to all aspects of football in the country - “to plan and develop a growth mindset in the young upcoming players (boys and girls) for the future.” Morris felt the reality on Wednesday night was that El Salvador had a better preparation for the tournament.
“Unfortunate...TNT lost 2-0 vs El Salvador last night, after one of the better performances (Mexico match) of the four games under the new staff,” he stated.
Because of better preparation, Morris felt El Salvador were better able to execute some of what T&T wanted to do and at faster and more regularly intervals. Consequently, they were able to capitalise where T&T stumbled.
But Morris, who now also serves as president of the second tier Trinidad and Tobago Super League, is backing the national team to rediscover all of the grit showed against Mexico. He felt they attempted to do more than just defend against El Salvador, but paid heavily for their errors, defensively and in attack as well.
“The commitment willingness and discipline of the players individually to combine the three aspects in defence, creativity in midfield and attempts on goal were executed a bit more and with purpose,” added Morris. “Unfortunately a couple defensive errors and two missed scoring opportunities which should’ve been converted at this level of competition (cost the team).”