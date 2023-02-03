Close to 100 players for badminton tourney

CLOSE to 100 players will be in action when competitive badminton returns to Trinidad after a three-year absence today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) junior ranking tournament will be contested over the next two weekends, and their senior ranking tournament will take place from Monday until Friday.
The last competition to take place in this country in the sport was a junior ranking tournament around this time in 2020. The National Championships had been scheduled to serve off on March 10, but Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced the night before that shutdowns for Covid-19 would begin soon, and badminton became the first sport to go on hiatus. It will be the last sport to come back from the pandemic when play begins at 9 a.m.
There will be action in the Under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 divisions over the next two days, and the top four players in each age-group will come back next Saturday to play for positions. The second stage will not include the girls’ U-11 and boys’ U-13 categories as there was only one entrant each, as well as the U-13 division, which has just two entrants.
Among the players in action today will be Aliyah Urquhart, Andrew Babwah, Danae Mootoosingh and Ethan Ramcharan, who captured two titles apiece when the CAREBACO (Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation) Championship was last contested in 2019. Babwah, Urquhart and Ramcharan struck gold in the under-11 age-group in Barbados, are now U-15 players. There are 11 boys and 12 girls in this category and they will begin action in two round-robin groups in each gender.
T’Shelle Barnes, who was the CAREBACO U-13 silver-medallist in 2019 after capturing the U-11 Triple Crown the year before, is playing in the U-17 division, along with Kara-Ashley Robertson and Uruquart’s Amara, a CAREBACO U-11 doubles gold-medallist seven years ago. A total of 15 girls are in this category and they will begin action in three round-robin groups.
The 14 boys, including Kiran Rampersad have been placed in two round-robin groups. Travis Sinanan, who was crowned CAREBACO U-11 champ in 2012 and was the U-13 silver-medallist the following year, looks the one to beat in the U-19 division. Babwah’s brother James, who earned three CAREBACO U-13 medals in 2018, and Sameer Ali are also among the 17 male entrants and they have been placed in two round-robin groups.
Mootoosingh spearheads the girls’ equivalent field of 12, which also includes the Amara Joachim, the player she beat in the 2019 U-15 CAREBACO final, and Janae Boodoosingh, the player she combined with for doubles gold. Barnes sister Daynelle, who lost to Joachim in the CAREBACO semis four years ago, is also on the list and action will begin action in the two round-robin groups.