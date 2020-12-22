Club Sando duo off to Portugal

Club Sando’s duo of Jarred Dass and and Martieon Watson yesterday evening travelled to Portugal where they’ll join Portuguese Club Maia FC for a period of time.
According to a TT Sportdiary report, Club Sando has an agreement with an agency in Portugal, 3D, where they intentionally ship players off to the lower league where they can have more playing time and possibly a better chance at landing a contract at a bigger club.
Dass and Watson will join Shaqkeem Joseph who has already been causing a stir in Portugal. According to Club Sando’s head coach Angus Eve, this is to be used as a gateway into Europe.
Maia FC plays in the Porto Regional League, an amateur competition, and holds home matches at the Estádio Professor Doutor Vieira de Carvalho, which holds 15,000 spectators.
Maia never competed in the top division but between 1997 to 2006 had a nine-year spell in the second division before falling into the fourth division after two consecutive relegation.
Maia FC folded in 2008 due to serious financial problems, and began playing in amateur competitions, starting in the second regional division in Porto, and immediately achieved promotion to the first regional division.