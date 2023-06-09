TIGER TANKS Club Sando has been drawn with teams from Aruba, Guadeloupe and Turks & Caicos on their first-ever adventure into Caribbean club football competition.

Club Sando qualified for the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield by virtue of being third in Tier One of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League at the end of match day 18.

The Caribbean Shield will be contested by 16 clubs drawn into four groups. Club Sando is in Group D which comprises Sport Vereniging Dakota (Aruba), Solidarité Scolaire (Guadeloupe) and SWA Sharks (Turks & Caicos).

The group stage will be played in a home-and-away round-robin format, with teams playing against each other just once, for a total of three matches per team.

After single round-robin play, the four group winners will advance to the semi-finals and the two finalists will secure berths into the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, which will serve as an opportunity to qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

