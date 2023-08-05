TIGER TANKS Club Sando will look for a second win in the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield football tournament when they take on SWA Sharks, champions of the Turks and Caicos Islands, from 7.45 p.m. at the St Kitts-Nevis Technical Centre,
“Sando” will end the Group D preliminary round on Tuesday against 2021-2022 Aruban champions SV Dakota, at the same venue from 5 p.m.
Club Sando lead the tournament following a 4-0 victory over Guadeloupe champions Solidarité Scolaire on Friday at Warner Park, while last round opponents SV Dakota won 2-0 over SWA Sharks.
Club Sando got goals from Ezekiel Kesar (78th and 79th minutes) , Kadeem Corbin (51st) and Isaiah Thompson (87th).
Club Sando qualified for the Shield by virtue of a third -place finish in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League and are one of 16 Caribbean teams vying for two spots into the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, a five-month tournament featuring ten teams, which will qualify the top three teams for the new and expanded 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
CLUB SANDO:
1.Denzil Smith (GK), 37.Josiah Trimmingham, 14.Josiah Cooper, 4.Shervohnez Hamilton, 16.Alvin Jones, 12.Michael Basdeo, 22.Luke Phillip, 8.Jabari Forbes, 13.Kadeem Corbin, 10.Real Gill, 13.Kadeem Corbin, 36.Nicholas Dillon, 25.Miles Goodman (GK), 29.Seon Thomas, 5.Ronald Charles, 6.Nicholas Thomas, 39.Kanye Francis, 17.Joshua Ragoo, 18.Ezekiel Kesar, 11.Kevon Williams, 33.Isaiah Thompson.
Head coach: Cornell Glen, assistant coach Abdullah Phillips.