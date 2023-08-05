LOOKING SHARP: Tiger Tanks Club Sando winger Real Gill, left, on the go against Guadeloupe champions Solidarité Scolaire on Friday in their opening match of the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield, taking place in St Kitts & Nevis. Club Sando won 4-0 and will look for a second win tonight against SWA Sharks, champions of the Turks & Caicos Islands.

—Photo courtesy Concacaf