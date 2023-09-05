DEFENCE FORCE and Club Sando are still unbeaten in Trinidad, while Tobago leaders Jewels lost for the first time this season when going down 1-0 to Black Panthers courtesy Shakira Charles’ item, as action in the TT Women’s League Football(WoLF) continued over the weekend.
Former T&T national youth team strikers Dennecia Prince and Afiyah Cornwall combined for nine goals as Club Sando comprehensively shut out defending champions Police women’s FC 12-0.
Cornwall netted five times while Prince bagged a beaver-trick. And Kelly-Ann Williams recorded a brace while Javanah Moreno found the net as well.
In the battle of unbeaten teams, second-placed Defence Force won 2-0 over St Augustine/Cunupia FC at the Arima Velodrome on Sunday, getting goals on either side of half-time from Nathifah Hackshaw (16’) and Laurelle Theodore (59’).
Club Sando lead the Trinidad teams, with a perfect 12 points from four matches, while Defence force sit second with nine points from three matches.
Meanwhile, despite their recent defeat to the Army, St Augustine Cunupia FC remain third with six points from three matches.
Also registering a big win on the weekend was PlayFit following their 10-0 blowout of UWI. Shenelle Jordan was the chief destroyer, scoring seven goals while Xenell Perreira netted a double with Kayla Mailla also getting on the scoresheet.
Striker Jo Marie Lewis also netted a brace as AC Port of Spain blanked Queen’s Park Women 5-0 while Trincity Nationals WFC also posted a wide-margin win when outclassing Atlas Athletic International Academy 6-1.
RESULTS:
(Trinidad, Claire George Division)
Club Sando WFC 12 vs Police WFC 0
Defence Force WFC 2 vs St. Augustine/Cunupia Utd 0
AC Port of Spain 5 vs QPCC women 0
Trincity Nationals WFC 6 vs AAIA 1
Playfit FA 10 vs UWI 0
(Tobago, Jamilya Muhammad
Division)
Black Panthers 1 vs Jewels 0
Chickas 3 vs Combined Ballerz 0