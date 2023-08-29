Club Sando shut out newcomers AAIA 12-0

Alexcia Ali scored a beaver-trick and Afiyah Cornwall netted a hat-trick as unbeaten Club Sando scored a huge 12-0 win over newcomers Atlas Athletic International Academy during the weekend round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) competition.
Also getting on the scoresheet was Khadidra Debesette, the former T&T youth and senior footballer. And there were also big wins for AC Port of Spain and St Augustine/Cunupia United. Shakeema Forestine scored twice while Anique Walker, Naomi Guerra, Minty Cruickshank and Jada Cupid also got on the scoresheet as AC Port of Spain hammered Trincity United 6-1. Ketara Munroe replied for the losers.
St. Augustine/Cunupia United thrashed defending champions Police FC 8-1, while Playfit outscored QPCC 4-2. Meanwhile, in Tobago, Black Panthers drew 0-0 with Tobago Chicas at Plymouth Recreation Ground, where Jewels also got three points RSS Phoenix did not show up.