Club Sando shut out newcomers AAIA 12-0

Anique Walker

GOT ON SCORESHEET: Anique Walker, right, was among the scorers as AC Port of Spain defeated Trincity United 6-1 in TT Women’s League Football

at Eddie Hart Ground, Tacarigua, last Saturday.

—Photo courtesy WoLF

Alexcia Ali scored a beaver-trick and Afiyah Cornwall netted a hat-trick as unbeaten Club Sando scored a huge 12-0 win over newcomers Atlas Athletic International Academy during the weekend round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) competition.

Also getting on the scoresheet was Khadidra Debesette, the former T&T youth and senior footballer. And there were also big wins for AC Port of Spain and St Augustine/Cunupia United. Shakeema Forestine scored twice while Anique Walker, Naomi Guerra, Minty Cruickshank and Jada Cupid also got on the scoresheet as AC Port of Spain hammered Trincity United 6-1. Ketara Munroe replied for the losers.

St. Augustine/Cunupia United thrashed defending champions Police FC 8-1, while Playfit outscored QPCC 4-2. Meanwhile, in Tobago, Black Panthers drew 0-0 with Tobago Chicas at Plymouth Recreation Ground, where Jewels also got three points RSS Phoenix did not show up.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T boys win in Dominican Republic

Trinidad and Tobago’s boys bounced back to upset the hosts when ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12 & Under Team Finals continued in the Dominican Republic, yesterday.

T&T chasing U-17 title

Trailing leaders Barbados (29) by 0.6 points, Trinidad and Tobago (28.4) will be hunting for runs, wickets and as many bonus points as they can get, when they play the Windward Islands in the third and final round of the Rising Stars Under-17 Two-Day Championship, beginning today.

EVENING SHOWDOWN

EVENING SHOWDOWN

It is all or nothing for both Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador today in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifying series, taking place in Willemstad, Curacao,

Both teams unbeaten, El Salvador and T&T will battle for the crucial top spot in Group A at the Stadion Rignaal Jean Francisca, from 4 p.m.

Little Lilly stuns No. 8 seed

Little Lilly stuns No. 8 seed

LITTLE Lilly Mohammed stunned the No. 8 seed yesterday to join this country’s top players Jordane Dookie and Kale Dalla Costa into today’s quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

T&T rugby men declaw ‘Panthers’

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s rugby team won a thrilling 19-15 victory over USA’s Rugby South Panthers, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, last Saturday.

And in the other encounter of a double-header, the T&T Under-23s did not fare as well as their senior counterparts, as the Rugby South Panthers U-23s recorded a 39-28 win.

Club Sando shut out newcomers AAIA 12-0

Club Sando shut out newcomers AAIA 12-0

Alexcia Ali scored a beaver-trick and Afiyah Cornwall netted a hat-trick as unbeaten Club Sando scored a huge 12-0 win over newcomers Atlas Athletic International Academy during the weekend round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) competition.