Miles Goodman

:‘LET’S GO, GUYS’: Goalkeeper Miles Goodman, second from right, leads his Tiger Tanks Club Sando teammates through their paces in preparation for the 2023 CONCACAF Shield.

TIGER TANKS Club Sando begin its campaign in the CONCACAF Caribbean Shield today, when they come up against Solidarité-Scolaire, the 2021–22 Guadeloupe Division of Honor champions, from 5 p.m. at Warner Park.

The 16-team tournament will be played in St Kitts & Nevis from August 3-13. Club Sando qualified for the tournament by virtue of being third-place finishers in the inaugural TT Premier Football League in 2023.

“Sando” will be back in action on Sunday when they face SWA Sharks FC, champions of the Turks & Caicos islands, from 7.45 p.m. at St Kitts-Nevis Technical Centre, before ending the preliminary round next Tuesday against 2021-2022 Aruban champions SV Dakota, scheduled for 5 p.m. kick-off at St Kitts-Nevis Technical Centre.

Other notable Caribbean teams taking part in the competition are Waterhouse of Jamaica, Jong Holland of Curaçao, and Robinhood of Suriname. The 16 teams are divided into four groups.

The winners and runners-up of the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield will qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, a five-month tournament featuring 10 teams, which will qualify the top three teams for the new and expanded 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

Defence Force and AC Port of Spain, the top two finishers in the recently-concluded TT Premier Football League, have both qualified directly for the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup.

The 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield --the second-tier annual international club football competition in the Caribbean region --is in its sixth edition.

CLUB SANDO SQUAD: 1.Denzil Smith (GK), 4.Shervohnez Hamilton, 5.Ronald Charles, 6.Nicholas Thomas, 8.Jabari Forbes, 10.Real Gill, 11.Kevon Williams, 12.Michael Basdeo, 13.Kadeem Corbin, 14.Josiah Cooper, 16.Alvin Jones, 17.Joshua Ragoo, 18.Ezekiel Kesar, 22.Luke Phillip, 25.Miles Goodman (GK), 29.Seon Thomas, 33.Isaiah Thompson, 36.Nicholas Dillon, 37.Josiah Trimmingham, 39.Kanye Francis. Technical staff: Cornell Glen (head coach), Steve Gopeesingh (manager), Abdallah Phillips (assistant coach), Michael Maurice (goalkeeping coach), Roger Ryan (physiotherapist), Tiria Julius (team doctor).

