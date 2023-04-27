Club Sando up to 2nd in TTPFL

TIGER TANKS Club Sando outclassed Cunupia FC 4-1 on a rainy Wednesday and have jumped into second spot in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League’s (TTPFL) top division.
It rained goals at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, where Sando got two goals in each half, including a second-half brace from Nathaniel “Natty” James (77’ & 90+5’), while Sando midfielder Jayson Joseph, probably feeling charitable, contributed an 85th minute own-goal to Cunupia FC’s season tally.
Former national youth striker Nicholas Dillon gave the Cornell Glen-coached Club Sando a 16th minute 1-0 lead, which was doubled a minute into first half, added-on time, by Shervohnez Hamilton.
Tiger Tanks Club Sando now have 23 points with seven victories from 10 matches played, but are still four points adrift of leaders AC Port of Spain, who sit on 27 points from 10 matches.
Unbeaten Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (22 pts) are third, but have still played just eight matches, due to Wednesday’s rescheduled match against Police FC having again been postponed, this time due to unplayable conditions caused by heavy rains. Defence Force (21 pts) are fourth and have an outstanding match still to be played against Rangers.