Club Sando win big in South/Central

South/Central Conference leaders Club Sando were the big winners in Ascension Women League Football (WOLF) competition on the weekend, after slamming newcomers K Millionaire 7-0.
Khadidra Debesette, the former Trinidad and Tobago senior team midfielder and Javanah Moreno both scored two goals apiece, while Jahra Thomas, Renee Mike and Amanda Nanan also netted. Club Sando led 6-0 at half-time but K Millionaire gave a better second half defensive performance.
Also, in the South/Central Conference, UTT Patriots edged St Augustine 1-0 via Shenelle Jordan’s 72nd minute goal.
Meanwhile, Northern Conference leaders Defence Force blew a two-goal lead and also dropped points for the first time when held 3-3 by second-placed QPCC women.
The T&T senior team duo of Aaliyah Prince and Shanelle Arjoon scored within eight minutes of each other as Defence Force led 2-0 within 25 minutes. QPPCC struck back forcibly to level the match 2-2 at half-time, before also leading 3-2 early in the second half.
Veteran Ashlee Alonzo scored twice, while Orielle Martin had initially pulled a goal back for the Parkites women at 2-1.
Defence Force fought back to get a point through a Jamila Murphy goal which tied the score at 3-3.
WOLF RESULTS:
CLUB SANDO 7 (Javanah Moreno 12th & 29th, Jahra Thomas 23rd, Renee Mike 25th, Khadidra Debesette 33rd & 67th, Amanda Nanan 39th) K MILLIONAIRE 0
UTT PATRIOTS 1 (Shenelle Jordan 72nd) St Augustine FC 0
DEFENCE FORCE 3 (Aaliyah Prince 16th, Shanelle Arjoon 24th, Jamila Murphy 65th) QPCC WOMEN 3 (Orielle Martin 26th, Ashlee Alonzo 36th & 54th)
WOMEN’S LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Eastern Conference
P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1.Police FC 3 3 0 0 5 1 4 9
2.Terminix LA Rangers 4 2 2 0 5 5 0 6
3.Trincity Nationals 3 0 3 0 3 7 -4 0
Northern Conference
1.Defence Force Women 5 4 0 1 36 5 31 13
2.QPCC Women 5 3 1 1 25 7 18 10
3.Diego Martin Central 4 1 3 0 5 25 -20 3
4.North Coast Women 4 0 4 0 2 31 -29 0
South/Central Conference
1.Club Sando Women 5 4 0 1 19 1 18 13
2.St. Augustine FC 4 3 1 0 20 1 19 9
3.UTT Patriots 4 1 2 1 1 2 -1 4
4.Kamillionare FC 4 0 4 0 1 36 -35 0
Tobago Conference
1.Tobago Chicas 4 4 0 0 19 1 18 12
2.Jewels SC 3 1 2 0 8 6 2 3
3.Black Panthers Women 3 0 3 0 1 21 -20 0