Club Sando win South derby

REAL GILL showed glimpses of his tremendous talent on his Club Sando debut, but it was a powerful Alvin Jones trademark free-kick which secured “Sando” a hard-fought 2-1 South derby victory over W Connection, yesterday, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.
Victory saw Tiger Tanks Club Sando (41 points) back up to second in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier 1, just a point behind leaders AC Port of Spain, who on Friday thrashed Morvant Caledonia United 5-1.
Jones (A) is renowned for his devastating free-kick. The younger brother of T&T striker Joevin Jones-- both sons of former national defender Kelvin Jones-- unleashed the 68th minute thunderbolt, having also scored his team’s opening goal early in the first half.
National team goalkeeper Denzil Smith was at full stretch, but unable to keep the ferocious shot out of his goal, handing Club Sando the lead a second time.
Post-match, Club Sando head coach Cornell Glen acknowledged it was hard work getting the three points, in a contest in which their effort, rather than craftiness, beat the ‘Savonetta Boys’.
“It was one of those games where we had to grind it out,” stated Glen, the former T&T national striker. “I’m just happy with the three points.”
The first half ended 1-1 following a fast start by Club Sando, as Jones made only a weak connection after chesting down Acelino Medford’s cross ball, accurate enough to beat goalkeeper Smith for 1-0 in the eighth minute.
Club Sando had few clear chances though having the better of the first half. But W Connection stayed in the match and drew level at 1-1 in the 38th minute when, against the run of play, former QRC midfielder Nathan Quashie lifted the ball high into the net.
“Sando” goalie Miles Goodman had done well to fend off the ball from Jahmalee Barclay’s header, which resulted from a corner-kick. But after his defenders repeatedly failed to clear the danger, Quashie banged home the loose ball.
Jones’ spectacular free-kick saw Club Sando back in the lead again. And their new acquisition, Real Gill, had a cameo appearance in the second half,
Glen indicated that he is taking a different approach with the talented former T&T Under-20 winger, compared to his former club Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, whose owner Richard Ferguson has maintained an unwillingness to let his players—Gill included—train with the national team outside of a FIFA international match window.
“Real Gill came in and did exactly what we brought him here to do,” noted Glen, “Fantastic player. We are so happy to have him. He’s a player for the future. We want to work on him a bit and get him ready for the national team. He deserves a spot on the team.”
TTPFL STANDINGS:
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
AC PoS 16 14 0 2 44 10 34 42
Defence Force 16 13 1 2 38 11 27 40
LH Rangers 15 11 1 3 46 18 28 41
Club Sando FC 16 13 2 1 36 14 32 38
Central FC 16 8 1 7 28 30 -2 25
Police FC 15 7 1 6 27 26 1 22
W Connection 16 5 3 8 15 20 -5 18
Point Fortin Civic 15 3 3 9 9 18 -9 12
Morvant Caledonia 16 3 2 11 17 40 -23 11
Prisons Service FC 16 3 2 11 9 39 -30 11
Jabloteh 15 2 2 11 15 34 -19 8
Cunupia FC 15 2 2 11 8 30 -22 8