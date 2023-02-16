Azim Bassarath

SUPPORTING LOCAL CRICKET: Azim Bassarath, left, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, is greeted by Shawn Premchand, local government councillor for Corinth/Cedar Hill, at the start of the South Zone T20 competition on Saturday. At centre is Judy Hart, secretary of the Cedar Hill Sports Club. —Photo: TTCB

CLUBS belonging to the South Zonal Council of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) were urged to engage their respective communities to ensure their growth and survival.

Speaking at the formal opening of the zone’s T20 Tournament last Saturday at the Solomon Street Recreation Ground at Cedar Hill, TTCB president Azim Bassarath, called for greater community engagement in the face of the “present sluggish economic environment”.

Bassarath informed the zone’s officials and players present at the opening ceremony of the TTCB’s plans to support the zones through grants and sponsorship but he cautioned that the clubs also have an important role to play in the economic revival of clubs and communities.

Bassarath believes the current economic hardships burdening communities and clubs could be overcome with creative ideas and unity of purpose.

“To progress you must organise well and get your communities involved and be seen to be working for cricket and the people who support the game,” said Bassarath.

Also present for the event was Shawn Premchand, the local government councillor for Corinth/Cedar Hill and Judy Hart, secretary of the Cedar Hill Sports Club.

Councillor Premchand pledged his assistance in doing his best to have the recreation grounds ready for the South Zone competitions.

