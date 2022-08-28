Coach: Application is the key

Trinidad and Tobago’s male Under-19 cricket team ended the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Championship in St Vincent one-from-bottom on Saturday.
This was after their playoff match against the Windward Islands for fifth and sixth spots in the three-day series ended in a draw. Play was only possible on the first day Thursday, with the next two days being abandoned due to rain. In the play that was possible, The Windwards were dismissed for 156 and T&T closed on 71 for four.
The tournament was won by the Leeward Islands who had faced Barbados in the final.
The T&T youths led by Rajeev Ramnath finished without a win in the series and lost to Barbados and Guyana. And reflecting on his side’s performance in the tournament, T&T coach Amin Fogenie said upon the team’s return home yesterday: “Application is key.”
He explained further, saying, “batsmen need to apply themselves to achieve big scores. Bowlers need to apply themselves to their art in order to build pressure and create wicket-taking opportunities and finally, the team needs to apply themselves towards executing set plans.”
However, the T&T coach also saw some positives. He told CWI Media last week: “The evidence proves that our team has improved with every match they played. In the last game against Leewards, our batters made better decisions regarding their shot selection, and this allowed us to establish more partnerships during our innings. This is key to building big totals, as we achieved a 2,500-plus score for the first time in the tournament.”
He added: “I am proud of the performances of the team considering this was a new format to them and our preparations were severely hampered by the weather. Overall, this tournament would have provided great experience to them and play a large part in their development as young cricketers.”