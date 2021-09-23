The senior men’s national team head coach resumed training yesterday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex under head coach Angus Eve.
Eve is preparing a home-based squad at present ahead of international match windows in October and November.
Most of the players Eve called up are prominent TT Pro League players, including goalkeepers Adrian Foncette and Marvin Phillip, as well as Reon Moore, Duane Muckette, Curtis Gonzales, Hasim Arcia, who were all part of his 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad.
Eve has also included a couple of players not previously called up, including hard-kicking Club Sando defender Trevin Latapy, W Connection’s national youth midfielder Isaiah Hudson and unceasing runner Micah Lansiquot among them.
“Things went very well. The guys seem to be very enthusiastic,” Eve said after his team’s first training session since the Gold Cup in July.
“We have a lot of new players, a lot of younger players that we trying to establish and give some exposure to,” said Eve. “We are giving them this opportunity to show themselves.”
Eve has a couple of internationals planned for the window which he is hoping to finalise.
“We are trying to maximise those windows. The first one, we were trying to get a game where we could use the locally-based players to give them some experience and (also) some of the players that didn’t actually play with me at the Gold Cup,” he explained, “so that I can get a first-hand viewing of them. It is about six of them.”
Eve hopes to assemble his full team for an international in November.
“The rest of players, we leave it for the end of the year, the final window, when we can bring the full team in. We would have looked at this group and some of the foreigners we had not seen before - a real platform going into next year and the Nations Cup,” the coach said.
Training squad: Aaron Lester, Aaron Enill, Adrian Foncette, Alvin Jones, Brent Sam, Christian Thomas, Curtis Gonzales, Darnell Hospedales, Duane Muckette, Dylon King, Hashim Arcia, Isaiah Hudson, J’deem Parris, Jahiem Mc Fee, Jameel Neptune, John-paul Rochford, Joshua Alexander, Keshawn Hutchinson, Kevon Goddard, Marvin Phillip, Micah Lansiquot, Nigel Carraby, Reon Moore, Robert Primus, Sean Bonval, Trevin Latapy, Tyrese Bailey, Weslie John.