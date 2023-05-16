In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.
The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.
TKR hit an all-time low last year when they finished last in the 2022 edition of the tournament.
Despite having T20 stars Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard in the side, TKR won only three out of ten group stage games. It was also the first time the franchise, champions in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020, failed to make the CPL playoffs.
“As captain, I’m very excited to have coach Phil with us,” said Pollard. “We have a great chemistry working together as a pair. We’ve done it in the international scene, and it’s great that we are getting the opportunity to work for TKR.
“Hopefully, this combination will bring smiles and some exciting results back to TKR,” he added.
Simmons was head coach of the West Indies team when Pollard served as white-ball captain and he has also coached the former Barbados Tridents in the CPL, taking them to the title in 2019. Simmons has also coached the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20 in the UAE.
Simmons, a former West Indies player himself, also coached Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in international cricket.
Meanwhile, TKR team director Venky Mysore said: “We are delighted to have coach Phil Simmons on board with TKR. He’s highly respected and his knowledge of the local players as well as the foreign players and the younger talent coming through makes him an ideal choice for TKR.”
TKR will play their first match of CPL 2023 against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on August 19.