Coach Simmons hunts points, big runs in ODIs

Morale and confidence was built in the T20I series. But points are what the West Indies will mainly be after in the three-match One-Day series against Australia.
“I think the important thing in this tournament is...points,” coach Phil Simmons told the media in a virtual conference yesterday.
“These three games have points (built) into them, so I think from that point of view, that’s the only motivation you need in this case. It’s points and it’s leading up to World Cup 2023.”
Points rankings will determine qualification for the next 50-over World tournament. And having won their previous ODI series against Sri Lanka 3-0, the Windies will want to keep that run going in the series that will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados, starting tomorrow.
“You are looking to win all three games,” coach Simmons said. “The Australians are not going to be an easy target. They play well in all formats. They going to be coming stronger especially after losing the T20 series, so we’ve got to make sure that we continue from where we finished against Sri Lanka.”
West Indies are currently ninth in the ICC’s World Cup Super League standings with 30 points and Australia third with 40. But Simmons’ charges will go into the ODI series having beaten the Aussies 4-1 in the T20 series in St Lucia. And while he acknowledged that the formats are different, Simmons noted: “Because there are a number of players from the T20 squad, some momentum can be taken over.”
However, he said some adjustments will have to be made. “We have to settle and play the way this format needs to be played. There has to be a lot more partnerships, bigger partnerships,” he emphasised.
And focusing on the batting targets for the up-coming series, Simmons has set goals for the top order players. “In the last series, the top three (Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Darren Bravo) all got hundreds. What we are asking of them now is that one in the top three carry on till the end, so that we get to that 320 and 330, and once we continue with that now, we are going to get that 300-plus,” he said.
And looking back on the successful T20 campaign, Simmons said he was satisfied that the squad was beginning to combine well. “I think as a unit we started to understand each other’s game a bit more,” he assessed, adding, “It’s okay with (Kieron) Pollard in Mumbai, (Andre) Russell in Kolkata, (Dwayne) Bravo in Chennai but when you come together, we may (have) different roles.
“Hetmyer is batting at six and seven for Delhi (in the Indian Premier League) and when he comes back here, sometimes we want him to bat at three; so it’s about understanding your role. The other thing is about working at a situation and those are things that we have come together and spoken about a lot and now putting them in place,” Simmons concluded.