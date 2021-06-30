Coach Simmons wants adjustments for 4th T20

WI coach Phil Simmons

 WI coach Phil Simmons

Down 2-1 with two games to play, the West Indies find themselves in a must-win situation going into the fourth CG Insurance T20 International against South Africa in Grenada this afternoon.

Victorious by eight wickets in the first match of the series, Kieron Pollard’s team has lost the last two matches by ten runs and one run respectively. “We just have to find a way,” Pollard said after Tuesday’s match.

While the Windies bowlers have limited the South Africans to totals of 160, 166 and 167 in the three matches so far, Temba Bavuma’s South Africans have been rewarded for adjusting their approach to the explosive WI batting lineup that has struggled to build momentum in the middle overs and come up short at the end. ”It’s a massive confidence boost for us but we know there’s a lot to go here in the series,” Bavuma said after Tuesday’s win.

Yesterday, West Indies coach Phil Simmons said it was “surprising” that his experienced side had not adjusted properly in the run chases. “The situations that we were in the two games, we should have still won with the experience that we have in the team,” Simmons told the media yesterday in a virtual conference.

Simmons wants adjustments for the remaining games. “As batsmen you have to tweak your approach to the situation,” he said. “The perfect example is the last game against Sri Lanka in the last (T20) series where Jason (Holder) and Fabian (Allen) were batting. The thought process, the assessment of the situation -- Jason needed to bat out the overs for Fabian to have a chance of winning the game and that was the communication in the wicket. That’s needed now; that sort of communication and that sort of assessment of the situation.”

On Tuesday, Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer got their first matches of the series, replacing Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher. Simmons did not indicate whether there would be changes to the line-up for today’s match but suggested that tinkering with the batting order could continue. However, the coach was more concerned that whoever took the field, was prepared to be part of a collective effort.

“What we have to get is for one or two match-winners to come good on the day but everybody else in that XI on the day to be supporting actors,” he said. “Not everybody is going to be the superstar in the movie on each day. We’ve got to get everybody to understand that today I might be the superstar and tomorrow I have to be a supporting actor. And once we can get that going, it means that everyone is thinking for the team and therefore, we are going to win more matches.”

Coach Simmons wants adjustments for 4th T20

T20 BOOSTER

Ayesha Naseem (46 runs, 33 balls) and Fatima Sana (24 off 21) raised some anxiety in the West Indies camp with a flurry of boundaries in the closing overs. But the Caribbean women just about held their nerve to stop a beaver-trick of T20 losses for WI teams yesterday in Antigua. 

Ready to go

ANGUS EVE went for experience when selecting his final 23-man squad for tomorrow night’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against Montserrat. Eve dropped two young midfielders, 20-year-old Michael Poon-Angeron and 17-year-old Molik Khan, while another midfielder Joevin Jones is out through injury. 

Kale in JITIC semis

KALE Dalla Costa advanced to the “second draw” semi-finals of the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) yesterday in Guatemala.

Hawks soar without Young

The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team. Now, it’s the Milwaukee Bucks who may have to show they can get by without the Greek Freak.