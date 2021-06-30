Coach Simmons wants adjustments for 4th T20

Down 2-1 with two games to play, the West Indies find themselves in a must-win situation going into the fourth CG Insurance T20 International against South Africa in Grenada this afternoon.
Victorious by eight wickets in the first match of the series, Kieron Pollard’s team has lost the last two matches by ten runs and one run respectively. “We just have to find a way,” Pollard said after Tuesday’s match.
While the Windies bowlers have limited the South Africans to totals of 160, 166 and 167 in the three matches so far, Temba Bavuma’s South Africans have been rewarded for adjusting their approach to the explosive WI batting lineup that has struggled to build momentum in the middle overs and come up short at the end. ”It’s a massive confidence boost for us but we know there’s a lot to go here in the series,” Bavuma said after Tuesday’s win.
Yesterday, West Indies coach Phil Simmons said it was “surprising” that his experienced side had not adjusted properly in the run chases. “The situations that we were in the two games, we should have still won with the experience that we have in the team,” Simmons told the media yesterday in a virtual conference.
Simmons wants adjustments for the remaining games. “As batsmen you have to tweak your approach to the situation,” he said. “The perfect example is the last game against Sri Lanka in the last (T20) series where Jason (Holder) and Fabian (Allen) were batting. The thought process, the assessment of the situation -- Jason needed to bat out the overs for Fabian to have a chance of winning the game and that was the communication in the wicket. That’s needed now; that sort of communication and that sort of assessment of the situation.”
On Tuesday, Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer got their first matches of the series, replacing Chris Gayle and Andre Fletcher. Simmons did not indicate whether there would be changes to the line-up for today’s match but suggested that tinkering with the batting order could continue. However, the coach was more concerned that whoever took the field, was prepared to be part of a collective effort.
“What we have to get is for one or two match-winners to come good on the day but everybody else in that XI on the day to be supporting actors,” he said. “Not everybody is going to be the superstar in the movie on each day. We’ve got to get everybody to understand that today I might be the superstar and tomorrow I have to be a supporting actor. And once we can get that going, it means that everyone is thinking for the team and therefore, we are going to win more matches.”